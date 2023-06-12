AVN 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.48%)
BAFL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
DGKC 52.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.01%)
EPCL 43.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 68.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.64%)
MLCF 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
OGDC 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.03%)
PAEL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
PIBTL 4.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.51%)
PRL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.66%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
SNGP 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.35%)
TRG 96.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.24%)
UNITY 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,158 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.76%)
BR30 14,360 Decreased By -229 (-1.57%)
KSE100 41,783 Decreased By -121.3 (-0.29%)
KSE30 14,747 Decreased By -56.7 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Chinese superfan books into Messi hotel for glimpse of hero

AFP Published 12 Jun, 2023 05:23pm
<p>Chinese fans wait for members of Argentina’s football team outside a hotel where the team is staying in Beijing on June 10, 2023. Photo: AFP</p>

Chinese fans wait for members of Argentina’s football team outside a hotel where the team is staying in Beijing on June 10, 2023. Photo: AFP

BEIJING: It took hours of waiting, a pricey hotel room and an exhausting chase through Beijing, but it was all worth it for a Chinese fan of Lionel Messi who eventually got a blurry selfie with his hero.

Argentine legend Messi is in the Chinese capital for a friendly against Australia on Thursday and has been greeted by crowds of frenzied football fans eager for a glimpse.

Among them is Liu Yuhang, a 26-year-old computer programmer from the northeastern province of Liaoning who fell in love with the World Cup-winner a decade ago.

Drink with Messi for $42,000: Chinese police warn over scams

“He’s not just an athlete, he’s an artist,” Liu told AFP on Monday. “He’s given me more meaning in life and become a kind of belief for me.”

He said he felt “really excited” when he heard Messi was making a rare visit to China – but knew he faced an uphill battle to see his idol in the flesh.

Liu first joined the throngs of fans waiting outside the Argentina squad’s hotel, but was unable to sneak a proper look at Messi on his way inside.

Undeterred, Liu spent over 2,000 yuan ($280) on a luxury room inside, but was again foiled by the tight security presence.

His chance finally came on Sunday when he saw the team coach pulling out of the hotel on the way to a training session.

A frantic bicycle chase through the sweltering capital culminated with a panting Liu drawing alongside the vehicle at a red light.

His reward: a brief wave from a bemused-looking Messi in the back seat and a distant selfie with the man himself just visible in the background.

“At that moment I felt really happy,” Liu said. “I spent quite a lot of money for this, but if I hadn’t… I might have always regretted it.”

Messi arrived in Beijing on Saturday and will lead Argentina against Australia at the capital’s newly renovated 68,000-capacity Workers’ Stadium.

The tie is a rematch of the last-16 clash at last year’s World Cup, which Argentina won 2-1 on their way to lifting the trophy.

Tickets for the friendly game – ranging from 580 to 4,800 yuan – were snapped up quickly, with Liu among those missing out.

“I tried to buy one, but couldn’t,” he said, adding that he planned to stream the match online with friends.

Lionel Messi

Comments

1000 characters

Chinese superfan books into Messi hotel for glimpse of hero

Cyclone Biparjoy now 600km south of Karachi, says PMD

Back-to-back falls: rupee settles at 287.63 against US dollar

Budget places emphasis on ‘growth-inducing’ sectors: PM Shehbaz

KSE-100 sees range-bound post-budget session, index down 0.29%

Aleem Khan appointed President of Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

Proposed merger negotiations between FINCA, Apna Microfinance end

Saudi Arabia signs $5.6bn deal with Chinese EV company

Turkiye lira hits new record low, policy moves awaited

Oil prices fall, US Fed rate decision in focus

PM still hopeful of successful IMF agreement

Read more stories