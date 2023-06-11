NA approaches LHC against acceptance of PTI MNAs’ resignations

LAHORE: The National Assembly has approached the Lahore High Court against an order of a single bench passed against the acceptance of the resignations of 72 PTI MNAs from Punjab by the speaker.

NA Secretary pleaded in his appeal that the impugned judgment passed by the single bench is liable to set aside being arbitrary and without jurisdiction.

It argues that the single judge decided the questions of factual controversy without deciding the preliminary objections regarding the maintainability of the petitions.

It pleaded that the appellant was not given a fair opportunity of hearing and even due process was not followed in passing the impugned judgment.

The appeal stated that no court can go behind the satisfaction of the speaker unless the ECP for some valid reasons refuse to de-notify those lawmakers.

The NA secretary asks the court to set aside the judgment passed by the single bench and maintain a status quo till a final decision on the appeal.

Justice Shahid Karim had allowed the petitions of the PTI MNAs and ordered that two opportunities shall be granted by the National Assembly speaker to them for the verification of their resignations.

The judge maintained that in case the members chose not to appear, then the speaker will be at liberty to decide upon the resignations in his discretion.

