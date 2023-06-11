AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
Pakistan

NA approaches LHC against acceptance of PTI MNAs’ resignations

Recorder Report Published 11 Jun, 2023 03:55am
ISLAMABAD: June 11 – Parliamentarians listens Federal Minister for Finance, Economic Affairs and Statistics Syed Naveed Qamar presenting the national budget 2008-09 during National Assembly session at Parliament House. The minister presents the Rs. 2010 billion budget and size is 29.7% higher than the size of estimates for 2007-08. APP photo by Afzaal Chaudhry
LAHORE: The National Assembly has approached the Lahore High Court against an order of a single bench passed against the acceptance of the resignations of 72 PTI MNAs from Punjab by the speaker.

NA Secretary pleaded in his appeal that the impugned judgment passed by the single bench is liable to set aside being arbitrary and without jurisdiction.

It argues that the single judge decided the questions of factual controversy without deciding the preliminary objections regarding the maintainability of the petitions.

It pleaded that the appellant was not given a fair opportunity of hearing and even due process was not followed in passing the impugned judgment.

The appeal stated that no court can go behind the satisfaction of the speaker unless the ECP for some valid reasons refuse to de-notify those lawmakers.

The NA secretary asks the court to set aside the judgment passed by the single bench and maintain a status quo till a final decision on the appeal.

Justice Shahid Karim had allowed the petitions of the PTI MNAs and ordered that two opportunities shall be granted by the National Assembly speaker to them for the verification of their resignations.

The judge maintained that in case the members chose not to appear, then the speaker will be at liberty to decide upon the resignations in his discretion.

