India to host the 71st Miss World 2023 pageant

The Miss World Organization announced on Thursday that India will be the host country for the 71st Miss World 2023 pageant to be held at the end of the year.

The pageant was last held in India in 1996.

In a statement posted on their website, the organization said that the move comes about in an effort to “recognize the nation’s rich cultural heritage, its commitment to promoting diversity, and its passion for empowering women.”

The Miss World Organization is an international beauty pageant which aims to celebrate the beauty, intellect, and humanitarian efforts of women from various countries.

Chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organization Julia Morley stated during a press conference in New Delhi, India: “I am delighted to announce India as the new home of the 71st Miss World Final. I have had a great affection for India from the first moment I visited this incredible country more than 30 years ago.”

“We cannot wait to share your unique and diverse culture, world class attractions and breathtaking locations with the rest of the world.”

“71st Miss World 2023 will showcase the Achievements of 130 National champions in their one month journey across ‘Incredible India’ as we present the 71st and most spectacular Miss World final ever,” she concluded.

The pageant has a history of promoting charitable causes and empowering women to become agents of change in their communities, added the statement.

This year’s contestants will participate in a series of rigorous competitions, including talent showcases, sports challenges, and charitable initiatives, all aimed at highlighting the qualities that make them ambassadors of change.

There will be several rounds to shortlist participants over a period of one month before the grand finale scheduled in November or December of 2023.

Miss World 2022 winner Karolina Bielawska added, “India prepares to welcome the world with open arms with the 71st Miss World 2023 and showcase the country’s grace, beauty, and progressive spirit.”

“Join us in celebrating the power of women to make a difference, as we embark on this extraordinary journey together.”

India has won the contest six times. Previously winners include Bollywood stalwarts such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Manushi Chhillar.

