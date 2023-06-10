Direction of very severe cyclonic storm unclear

KARACHI: The direction of the very severe cyclonic storm “Biparjoy” is unclear whether it is going to land at Gujrat-Sindh or Balochistan-Oman coasts, the Met Office said on Friday.

However, it warned the fishermen to stay at moorings from June 12, untill the looming threats of the storm dissipate over the Arabian Sea, where the Biparjoy swirling at about 150 kilometers per hour.

The storm, which at present positioned some 1120 kilometers from Karachi coast, may trigger rain-thunderstorm with some heavy falls and squally winds in Sindh-Makran coast from June 13 night to June 14 morning, it said.

The galloping storm is causing phenomenal waves as high as about 28 feet from the sea surface at its core at a speed of 160 kilometers an hour. The concerned authorities should remain alert, it added.

“Owing to shift in upper-level steering winds, there is an uncertainty in global models opinion regarding the track forecast of VSCS “Biparjoy” with some taking it to Oman-Pakistan western coast and others indicating towards Indian Gujarat-Pakistan Sindh coast,” the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023