AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
BAFL 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
DGKC 52.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.19%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.08%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (5.79%)
OGDC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.91%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PPL 61.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.92%)
PRL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
SNGP 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.13%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
TPLP 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.45%)
TRG 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.99%)
UNITY 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares trim weekly gains on profit booking post RBI policy

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2023 04:56pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares declined for the second straight session on Friday, dragged by a broad-based slide amid sustained profit booking after the Reserve Bank of India signalled tighter monetary conditions could persist.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 closed 0.38% lower at 18,563.40, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.35% to 62,625.63.

Despite the slide in the last two sessions, the benchmarks held on to weekly gains, aided by a 1% rise in three sessions ahead of the RBI’s policy on Thursday.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), information technology (IT) and public sector banks losing between 0.8% and 1.3%.

The fall in domestic equities was in contrast to the rise in Wall Street overnight as well as Asian equities on Friday, as odds of a rate pause in the Fed’s upcoming meeting on June 14 increased after data showed weekly jobless claims hit over a 1-1/2-year high, signalling a cooling economy.

Investors also await rate decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan next week and inflation data, both in India and the U.S, due next week.

Indian shares slide as RBI signals tight policy ahead

India’s central bank kept the repo rate at 6.50% for a second straight meeting on Thursday but indicated that monetary conditions will remain tight to bring inflation down to the 4% target.

“The markets will consolidate after the sharp run-up,” Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at Profitmart Securities, said, adding that good monsoon and sustained earnings growth would be the next triggers for re-rating.

Gorakshakar also advised investors to be selective in broader markets. “Everything across the board, smallcaps, midcaps, have gone up. It’s time for consolidation.”

Among individual stocks, One 97 Communications rose over 5% to a 10-month high after global brokerage CLSA reiterated “buy.”

On the other hand, shares of Indian Energy Exchange tumbled 10%, after several analysts downgraded the stock, on market coupling concerns.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares trim weekly gains on profit booking post RBI policy

As budget announcement nears, here are some proposals that could affect you

How experts view the upcoming budget announcement

Federal cabinet meeting approves Budget 2023-24

Cyclone Biparjoy: Climate minister says conditions supporting system may intensify

Migrants in UAE, including Pakistanis, turn to crypto to send remittances home

Kremlin says US can’t tell Saudi Arabia what to do on oil policy

Chinese investors flock to Riyadh conference seeking new markets, capital

Britain sets price floor on oil and gas windfall tax

Trump faces federal charges in classified documents case, adding to legal woes

Tax exemptions cost exchequer over Rs2.23trn

Read more stories