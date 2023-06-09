AVN 49.53 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.96%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
DGKC 52.24 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.5%)
EPCL 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HUBC 68.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
KEL 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.9%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
NETSOL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.08%)
OGDC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.79%)
PAEL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 61.76 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.1%)
PRL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
SNGP 42.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
TPLP 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.96%)
TRG 96.90 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.8%)
UNITY 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,171 Increased By 11.3 (0.27%)
BR30 14,519 Increased By 112.3 (0.78%)
KSE100 41,735 Increased By 48.3 (0.12%)
KSE30 14,747 Increased By 5.1 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan weakens as falling factory gate prices point to fading recovery

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2023 12:06pm
Follow us

HONG KONG: The yuan weakened while trading in a narrow range on Friday, after a worse-than-expected drop in factory gate prices fueled investors’ concerns about China’s fragile economic recovery and speculation that interest rates could be cut.

As faltering demand weighed manufacturing, China’s factory gate prices fell by 4.6% in May, making the steepest decline in seven years.

The consumer price index rose 0.2% year-on-year, missing a forecast for a 0.3% increase. The downbeat data fueled calls for more policy support to bolster the economy.

Speculation that China’s central bank would cut interest rates has mounted over the past week, after six state-owned banks cut their deposit rates under the policymakers’ guidance.

The spot yuan opened at 7.1140 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1192 at midday, 72 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 0.11% weaker than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.1115 per dollar prior to the market open, firmer than the previous fix of 7.128. The spot rate is currently allowed to trade with a range 2% above or below the official fixing on any given day.

A rate cut may not solve the core problem in China, which lies with households’ demand for credit, according to Alvin Tan, head of Asia currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

“Chinese households are under pressure from the troubled property sector, as property is still the biggest asset for many households,” Tan said.

China’s yuan eases as US jobs report seen keeping Fed hawkish

Three years of living with the COVID pandemic had a impact on how households spend on larger value purchases, with Chinese households preferring to save up for rainy days, said Shao Yuting, a macro strategist for State Street.

She expects there would be stimulus measures to be announced in China’s politburo meeting in July.

“There is immense concerns for the country’s economy especially given there appears to limited sources of growth,” said Maybank in a research note on Friday.

The global dollar index rose to 103.399 from the previous close of 103.343.

All eyes will be watching US inflation data due for release on June 13, the first day of the Federal Reserve policy meeting next week. Money markets have priced in a 25% chance that the US central bank hikes rates by 25 basis points.

The offshore yuan was trading -0.16% away from the onshore spot at 7.1303 per dollar.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan traded at 6.9262 per dollar, indicating a roughly 2.95% appreciation within 12 months.

China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan weakens as falling factory gate prices point to fading recovery

Tax exemptions cost exchequer over Rs2.23trn

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

IMF blamed for cutbacks in social services

Stalled bailout: IMF says govt has to satisfy it on 3 counts, starting with budget

Dar defends 0.29pc growth rate

Global slowdown, import curbs: Jul-Mar exports, imports post negative growth

Policy rate hike couldn’t arrest inflation rise

Chinese investors flock to Riyadh conference seeking new markets, capital

Britain sets price floor on oil and gas windfall tax

Banks disburse Rs1.222trn agri credit

Read more stories