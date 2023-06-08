AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
US denies report of nearing interim nuclear deal with Iran

Reuters Published June 8, 2023
WASHINGTON: The White House on Thursday denied a report that the United States and Iran were nearing an interim deal under which Iran would curb its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

"This report is false and misleading," said a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, referring to an article on the Middle East Eye website. "Any reports of an interim deal are false."

Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile

The report cited two unnamed sources as saying Iran and the United States were "nearing a temporary deal that would swap some sanctions relief for reducing Iranian uranium enrichment activities."

It also cited the sources as saying "the two sides have reached an agreement on a temporary deal to take to their respective superiors."

The report said Iran would commit to cease enriching uranium to purity of 60% or above and would continue cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog in return for being allowed to export up to 1 million barrels of oil per day and gaining access "to its income and other frozen funds abroad."

