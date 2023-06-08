AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
BAFL 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.51%)
DFML 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.05%)
EPCL 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.55%)
HUBC 68.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
KAPCO 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.27%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.83%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
NETSOL 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-4.41%)
OGDC 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.23%)
PPL 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.21%)
PRL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
TPLP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
TRG 96.42 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.99%)
UNITY 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.55%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -51.8 (-1.23%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -198.1 (-1.36%)
KSE100 41,686 Decreased By -456.3 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,742 Decreased By -200.9 (-1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Key highlights of the Pakistan Economic Survey 2022-23

  • Business Recorder takes a look at important points during a year of flood devastation, uncertain IMF programme and massive political turmoil
BR Web Desk Published June 8, 2023 Updated June 8, 2023 07:50pm
Follow us

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar unveiled the Pakistan Economic Survey 2022-23 on Thursday, recapping a year of massive economic distress in the country. Business Recorder presents major highlights of the document.

  • Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.29% to Rs84.7 trillion

  • Agriculture sector posted growth of 1.55% in FY23, led mainly by improvement in wheat, sugarcane and maize and livestock

  • Industrial growth contracted to 2.94% in fiscal year 2022-23 against growth of 6.83% in 2021-22

  • Services sector witnessed meagre growth of 0.86% in the ongoing fiscal year compared to 6.59% in last fiscal year

  • Headline inflation averaged 29.2% during July-May FY23 (average of 28.2% during July-April) against 11.3% in the same period last year

  • Per capita income fell from $1,765 in fiscal year 2021-22 to $1,568 in 2022-23

  • Investment-to-GDP ratio stood declined to 13.6% in FY23 from 15.6% in FY22 mainly

  • Cotton production declined by 41% to 4.91 million bales

  • Rice production declined to 7.32 million tonnes from 9.32 million tonnes

  • Wheat production was recorded at 27.63 million tonnes compared to 26.21 million tonnes last year

  • Fiscal deficit reduced to 4.6% of GDP (Rs3,929.3 billion) during July-April 2022-23 against 4.9% (Rs3,275.2 billion) in same period of last year

  • Total revenues increased by 18.1% to Rs6,938.2 billion (8.2% of GDP) in July-March 2022-23

  • Tax revenues grew by 16.5% on the back of a significant rise in FBR tax collection

  • Non-tax revenues grew by 25.5% to Rs1.32 trillion during July-March FY23

  • Total expenditures grew by 18.7% to Rs10 trillion in Jul-Mar FY2023

  • Current expenditures grew by 25.3% to Rs9.24 trillion during July-March FY23

  • Bank deposits increased by Rs683 billion during from July 1, 2022 to May 12, 2023

  • Current account narrowed down by 76.1% and recorded deficit of $3.3 billion during Jul-Apr FY23

  • Workers’ remittances registered a decrease of 13% at $22.7 billion during July-April 2022-23

  • SBP’s foreign exchange reserves declined to $4.5 billion by end of April 2023 mainly on account of amortization of official loans and liabilities during this fiscal year

  • Total public debt stood at Rs59.25 trillion by end-March 2023

Economic Survey Economic distress Economic Survey 2022 23

Comments

1000 characters

Key highlights of the Pakistan Economic Survey 2022-23

Pakistan has to satisfy IMF on three counts including budget ‘consistent with programme objectives’

KSE-100 plunges over 450 points amid uncertainty on upcoming budget

Inter-bank: rupee ends losing streak with marginal gain against US dollar

Open-market: US dollar strengthens as demand surges

TAPI Pipeline: Pakistan and Turkmenistan sign implementation plan

APTMA urges Dar to reinstate competitive energy tariffs

Oil rises as Saudi cut supports and focus turns to Fed

At US request, Pakistan grants detained designer Khadija Shah consular access

Ali Muhammad Khan re-arrested outside Peshawar jail

Punjab polls: Hearing for petition against SC Act and ECP plea indefinitely adjourned

Read more stories