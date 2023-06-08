Key highlights of the Pakistan Economic Survey 2022-23

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar unveiled the Pakistan Economic Survey 2022-23 on Thursday, recapping a year of massive economic distress in the country. Business Recorder presents major highlights of the document.

Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.29% to Rs84.7 trillion

Agriculture sector posted growth of 1.55% in FY23, led mainly by improvement in wheat, sugarcane and maize and livestock

Industrial growth contracted to 2.94% in fiscal year 2022-23 against growth of 6.83% in 2021-22

Services sector witnessed meagre growth of 0.86% in the ongoing fiscal year compared to 6.59% in last fiscal year

Headline inflation averaged 29.2% during July-May FY23 (average of 28.2% during July-April) against 11.3% in the same period last year

Per capita income fell from $1,765 in fiscal year 2021-22 to $1,568 in 2022-23

Investment-to-GDP ratio stood declined to 13.6% in FY23 from 15.6% in FY22 mainly

Cotton production declined by 41% to 4.91 million bales

Rice production declined to 7.32 million tonnes from 9.32 million tonnes

Wheat production was recorded at 27.63 million tonnes compared to 26.21 million tonnes last year

Fiscal deficit reduced to 4.6% of GDP (Rs3,929.3 billion) during July-April 2022-23 against 4.9% (Rs3,275.2 billion) in same period of last year

Total revenues increased by 18.1% to Rs6,938.2 billion (8.2% of GDP) in July-March 2022-23

Tax revenues grew by 16.5% on the back of a significant rise in FBR tax collection

Non-tax revenues grew by 25.5% to Rs1.32 trillion during July-March FY23

Total expenditures grew by 18.7% to Rs10 trillion in Jul-Mar FY2023

Current expenditures grew by 25.3% to Rs9.24 trillion during July-March FY23

Bank deposits increased by Rs683 billion during from July 1, 2022 to May 12, 2023

Current account narrowed down by 76.1% and recorded deficit of $3.3 billion during Jul-Apr FY23

Workers’ remittances registered a decrease of 13% at $22.7 billion during July-April 2022-23

SBP’s foreign exchange reserves declined to $4.5 billion by end of April 2023 mainly on account of amortization of official loans and liabilities during this fiscal year