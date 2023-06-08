Ali Muhammad Khan re-arrested outside Peshawar jail
- Police have detained the PTI leader in an undisclosed case
The law enforcement authorities on Thursday re-arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Ali Muhammad Khan upon his release from Peshawar jail, Aaj News reported.
On Wednesday, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had ordered the release of Ali Muhammad Khan.
A two-member bench comprising Justice Iijaz Anwar and Justice Syed Mohammad Attique Shah announced a reserved verdict on Khan's bail plea.
However, soon after his release, the police re-arrested him in an undisclosed case.
This is the fourth time Ali has been re-arrested since May 9. Initially, he was arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance 1960 in the light of the May 9 violence. He was then released on May 17 and re-arrested upon release.
The government also canceled his diplomatic passport.
On May 30, he was re-arrested after being released from Adiala Jail after completing his “house arrest” period under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Act.
