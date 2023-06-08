AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
BAFL 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.51%)
DFML 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.05%)
EPCL 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.55%)
HUBC 68.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
KAPCO 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.27%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.83%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
NETSOL 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-4.41%)
OGDC 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.23%)
PPL 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.21%)
PRL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
TPLP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
TRG 96.42 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.99%)
UNITY 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.55%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -51.8 (-1.23%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -198.1 (-1.36%)
KSE100 41,686 Decreased By -456.3 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,742 Decreased By -200.9 (-1.34%)
Major Gulf bourses track Asian shares, oil prices lower

Reuters Published 08 Jun, 2023 01:58pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Most Gulf stock markets looked set to post weekly gains, even as major indexes fell in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by weakness in Asian shares and oil prices.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.48%, after a surprise interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada brought back fears that US rates could stay higher for longer and the Federal Reserve could remain hawkish when it meets next week.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Dubai’s main share index dropped 0.2% and was on course to snap nine straight sessions of gains, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties losing 1.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index eased 0.3%. Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial market - dipped as worries about weakening demand due to the global economic slowdown overshadowed a pending fall in supply with Saudi Arabia’s pledged output cuts.

Most Gulf markets gain on Fed rate pause hope; oil, Chinese data weigh

The Qatari stock index index retreated 0.7%. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index was flat, but on track to register its first weekly gain in four weeks.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects growth in Saudi Arabia to slow to 2.1% in 2023 on the back of OPEC+ production cuts announced in April, it said on Wednesday, lower than its forecast released in May.

Gulf stocks

