MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields moved higher on Thursday, with the benchmark yield rising above 7%, after the Reserve Bank of India maintained status quo on policy rates and its stance, but said headline inflation will stay above target this financial year.

India bond yields await cues from central bank policy decision

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield was at 7.0024% as of 10:15 a.m. IST, against 6.9953% before the decision and after closing at 6.9808% on Wednesday.