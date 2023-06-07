AVN 50.55 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (5.09%)
BAFL 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
CNERGY 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.21%)
DFML 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
DGKC 52.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.66%)
EPCL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.52%)
HUBC 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.01%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
MLCF 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
NETSOL 80.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (6.67%)
OGDC 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PAEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 60.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.2%)
PRL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SNGP 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.89%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.6%)
TPLP 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.25%)
TRG 99.39 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.99%)
UNITY 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.14%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 1.3 (0.03%)
BR30 14,483 Increased By 43.2 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,948 Increased By 24.7 (0.06%)
KSE30 14,873 Increased By 0.6 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee inches up, but ‘incessant’ dollar bids remain a hindrance

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2023 10:28am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee was trading higher on Wednesday tracking Asian peers, but dollar buying by oil companies capped its advance, traders said. The rupee was at 82.55 to the US dollar by 10:30 a.m. IST, up from 82.6050 in the previous session.

The “same story is playing out” of dips on the USD/INR running into “incessant” dollar buying, a senior trader at a private sector bank said.

Loan repayment by a large conglomerate and cash dollar demand related to oil and gold are among the reasons that are “floating around”, he said. Asian currencies were mostly higher amid the increasing likelihood that the US Federal Reserve will not raise rates next week.

The odds of a rate hike at the June 13-14 meeting have dropped to nearly 20% following weak US manufacturing and services data and relatively less hawkish comments by two Fed officials before the quiet period.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India will announce its decision on rates on Thursday.

Indian rupee headed higher on dollar pullback after weak US data

Analysts do not see a significant move on the rupee ahead of the RBI outcome. “Based on current market conditions, we do not foresee significant volatility in the USD/INR pair leading up to that event,” Anindya Banerjee, head research - fx and interest rates at Kotak Securities, said.

Speculators are adopting a wait-and-see approach, while options traders remain active, he added.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee inches up, but ‘incessant’ dollar bids remain a hindrance

World Bank revises Pakistan’s GDP growth downward to 0.4pc

Budget proposals: PM chairs meeting on IT, telecom sectors

PM for making energy sector reforms part of budget

Bilawal, Hamoudi agree to boost ties in diverse fields

Foreign loans, debt servicing: Repayment revised upward by MoEA

FBR expresses reservations at PD’s policy guideline

RE projects: Punjab govt urges Centre to issue instructions for bidding

Sales tax zero-rating on supply of dairy products to continue

Nepra hints at revising cold storages’ tariff

Covid-19 Active Response & Expenditure Support: ADB’s IED terms ‘Pakistan Programme’ highly successful

Read more stories