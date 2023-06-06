AVN 48.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.71%)
Zelensky says 'world must react' to Kakhovka dam attack

AFP Published June 6, 2023
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said the “world must react” to the Kakhovka dam attack, blaming Russia for the breach which has caused extensive flooding.

“The world must react,” he said on social media, adding that Russia had carried out “an internal explosion of the structures” of the plant at 2:50 am local time (2350 GMT).

“This is just one Russian act of terrorism. This is just one Russian war crime,” he added, accusing Russia of committing an act of “ecocide.”

“Russia is at war with life, with nature, with civilisation,” he added. “Russia must leave Ukrainian land and must be held fully accountable for its terror.”

EU chief vows to hold Russia ‘accountable’ after Ukraine dam attack

An attack on a major Russian-held dam in southern Ukraine earlier Tuesday unleashed a torrent of water that flooded a small city, two dozen villages and sent hundreds fleeing.

Russia insists that the dam was partially destroyed by “multiple strikes” coming from Ukrainian forces.

SAMIR SARDANA Jun 06, 2023 09:14pm
AS I SAID ON https://www.brecorder.com/news/40204382, AT OCT 21, 2022 05:02PM ''IT IS A 351 MW HPP WITH FULL RESERVOIRS ! KHAKHOVA - MADE BY THE USSR IN 1956 ! ALL THE DRAWINGS ARE WITH GENERAL ARAMAGEDDON ! WILL THIS BE THE "REAL RIPOSTE" TO THE CRIMEAN BRIDGE BOMBING ?'' THIS IS THE RESPONSE TO THE CRIMEAN BRIDGE ! BELATED BUT SURE ! SAMIR SARDANA
