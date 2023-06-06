Zelensky says ‘world must react’ to Kakhovka dam attack

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said the “world must react” to the Kakhovka dam attack, blaming Russia for the breach which has caused extensive flooding.

“The world must react,” he said on social media, adding that Russia had carried out “an internal explosion of the structures” of the plant at 2:50 am local time (2350 GMT).

“This is just one Russian act of terrorism. This is just one Russian war crime,” he added, accusing Russia of committing an act of “ecocide.”

“Russia is at war with life, with nature, with civilisation,” he added. “Russia must leave Ukrainian land and must be held fully accountable for its terror.”

An attack on a major Russian-held dam in southern Ukraine earlier Tuesday unleashed a torrent of water that flooded a small city, two dozen villages and sent hundreds fleeing.

Russia insists that the dam was partially destroyed by “multiple strikes” coming from Ukrainian forces.