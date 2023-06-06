AVN 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.69%)
Russia launches air strike on Kyiv, city official says attack repelled

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2023 10:25am
KYIV: Russia launched a new wave of overnight air strikes on Kyiv, with officials at the Ukrainian capital saying that air defence systems downed more than 20 cruise missiles on their approach.

“All were shot down, there were no hits,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Reuters’ witnesses reported hearing several blasts that sounded like air defence systems while the city was under air raid alerts for more than four hours, starting soon after midnight on Tuesday.

Ukraine repels new Russian air barrage as Moscow contends with cross-border attacks

Falling debris hit road surfaces and damaged power lines to the trolley system in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district, the military said. The district, on the left bank of the Dnipro River is Kyiv’s most populous.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, the officials said.

