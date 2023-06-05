AVN 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.01%)
BAFL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
DFML 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.74%)
DGKC 53.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.48%)
EPCL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
HUBC 68.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
KEL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
NETSOL 73.65 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.73%)
OGDC 76.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.52%)
PAEL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
PPL 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.38%)
PRL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 42.70 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.79%)
TELE 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
TPLP 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.05%)
TRG 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,158 Increased By 27.7 (0.67%)
BR30 14,224 Increased By 146.5 (1.04%)
KSE100 41,551 Increased By 197.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 14,739 Increased By 74.5 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indonesia aims to raise 2023 white sugar output 8.3% y/y

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2023 09:13am
Follow us

JAKARTA: Indonesia wants to raise its white sugar output to 2.6 million tonnes this year, the country’s National Food Agency (Bapanas) said in a statement late on Sunday.

The Southeast Asian country produced 2.4 million tonnes in 2022, and consumes 3.4 million tonnes annually, the agency said.

“Overseas procurement for this year is planned to be under 1 million tonnes, while in 2022 it was more than 1 million tonnes,” Bapanas Secretary Sarwo Edhy said in the statement.

Indonesia central bank sees rupiah strengthening further

Indonesian plans to import 991,000 tonnes of white sugar for household consumption and 3.6 million tonnes of raw sugar for industrial use this year, its trade minister said previously.

Sugar indonesia National Food Agency

Comments

1000 characters

Indonesia aims to raise 2023 white sugar output 8.3% y/y

Virtual pipeline LNG import terminal: Govt mulling granting tax exemptions

$5bn trade with Turkiye achievable in 3 years: PM

AEDB grants 6-month LoI extension to two wind IPPs

IK says will be tried in military court

Saudi pledges big oil cuts in July as OPEC+ extends deal into 2024

Power supply to Balochistan and Sindh will improve: NTDC energises Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line

Roosevelt Hotel given to NYC govt for 3 years: govt

PIA starts direct Karachi-Skardu flights

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles to begin today

Israel buries three soldiers killed near Egypt border

Read more stories