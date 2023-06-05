Indonesia aims to raise 2023 white sugar output 8.3% y/y

JAKARTA: Indonesia wants to raise its white sugar output to 2.6 million tonnes this year, the country’s National Food Agency (Bapanas) said in a statement late on Sunday.

The Southeast Asian country produced 2.4 million tonnes in 2022, and consumes 3.4 million tonnes annually, the agency said.

“Overseas procurement for this year is planned to be under 1 million tonnes, while in 2022 it was more than 1 million tonnes,” Bapanas Secretary Sarwo Edhy said in the statement.

Indonesian plans to import 991,000 tonnes of white sugar for household consumption and 3.6 million tonnes of raw sugar for industrial use this year, its trade minister said previously.