Jun 04, 2023
14 killed in May 9 mayhem: No casualties among police personnel, LEAs

Mushtaq Ghumman Published June 4, 2023 Updated June 4, 2023 09:31am
ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet has been informed that during protests 14 persons lost their lives of them five belonged to Punjab, eight KP, and one Balochistan, however no causality of police and Law Enforcement Agencies (LFEs) was reported.

According to sources, 232 officials/officers of police and LEAs were injured during protests. Of 232 inured, 127 were in Punjab, 9 in Sindh, 33 KP, 31 Balochistan and 32 in Islamabad Capital Territory.

The Cabinet has been briefed that 191 persons were injured of which 15 belonged to Punjab, 169 KP and 7 Balochistan. In other words, out of a total of 432 injured persons/police/LEAs, 142 were in Punjab, 9 in Sindh, 202 in KP, 38 Balochistan and 32 ICT.

‘Only one person’ behind May 9 events: Governor

The sources said, total 137 properties were damaged, of which 100 properties are in Punjab, 6 in Sindh, 19 in KP, 2 in Balochistan and 10 in ITC. Total 22 vehicles were damaged of which 8 were in Punjab, 5 Sindh and 9 in KP.

Total 40 public buildings were damaged during May 9 incident, of 18 buildings were in Punjab, 2 Sindh, 20 KP and 6 ICT whereas five private buildings were damaged in Punjab and 10 in KP.

Total 493 FIRS have been registered under ATA and others, of which 282 are in Punjab, 63 in Sindh, 102 in KP, 17 Balochistan and 29 in ITC. Total 8031 arrests have been made i.e. 4524 in Punjab, 497 in Sindh, 2218 KP, 218 Balochistan and 574 ICT. Government has made 3261 detentions of which 2609 are in Punjab, 152 Sindh, 464 KP, 21 Balochistan and 15 ICT.

The sources further stated that 7036 images/videos were received through Safe City Islamabad, Special Branch KP, Punjab and Sindh. The number of images extracted for matching was 1930, of which 833 were probable matches (43.1 per cent images); Videos were matched of which 28.8 per cent were in ICT, 55.3 per cent in KP, 36.7 per cent Punjab and 47.3 per cent Sindh.

Major incidents, Jinnah House - 2 dead, 28 injured, Askari Tower Lahore - 1 dead, 9 injured, PAF Mianwali - 3 injured, PS Qamar Mashani - 21 injured, ISI Office Faisalabad - 3 injured, Bala Hisar Fort, Peshawar - 2 dead - 22 injured, FC Fort, Chakdara - 1 dead, 12 injured and Punjab Regiment Centre, Mardan, 10 injured.

After detailed discussion, the Cabinet took the following decisions: (i) Information & Broadcasting Division shall prepare a documentary on the 9th May, 2023 protests highlighting the excesses committed by the participants, which will be shared with the members of diplomatic corps. This task has already been completed; (ii) MoFA to arrange interactions of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Interior and Law & Justice with Ambassadors of key countries; (iii) small delegations of Cabinet members and parliamentarians would be constituted and sent abroad to allay the concerns of foreign governments on human rights violations as well as interact with the diaspora to sensitize on the gravity of offences committed; and (iv) Interior Ministry shall calculate the quantum of losses which shall not only include damages to the properties but economic losses incurred due to disruptions, especially, that of internet facility, and to present the same in next meeting.

The Cabinet also took note of the parliamentary resolution condemning the violence during the protests of May 9, 2023, and endorsed the following decisions of the National Security Committee meeting on May 16, 2023: (i) complete solidarity and support for the Armed Forces of Pakistan; (ii) May 9, shall be reckoned as the, Black Day; (ii) condemned attacks on military installations by unruly crowd for political gains; (iv) strictly recommended implementation of social media laws and rules in order to tackle propaganda being unleashed against country’s institutions, both from within and outside Pakistan, under the patronage and facilitation from multiple players. Those involved should strictly be dealt with as per law; (v) all, directly or indirectly, involved in the arson, attack on military installation as well as public/private properties should be tried under the existing laws of country including Anti-Terrorism 1997 and Army Act, 1952; (vi) stressed for promotion of national unity and integrity being the fundamentals of a nation in the wake of rapidly changing geostrategic circumstances; and (vii) hoped that all political issues may be resolved through dialogue as per democratic norms instead of indulging in violence against state institutions.

