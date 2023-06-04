AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
Sanjrani, other Senators to leave for Russia tomorrow

Recorder Report Published 04 Jun, 2023 03:35am
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani will visit Russia along with a delegation of senators from June 5 to June 9.

The Russian counterpart had invited Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to visit with the delegation.

Apart from meetings with the most important government functionaries, the chairman will also address the plenary session of the Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and in this regard, the speaker of the council has specially invited the chairman Senate to address the August House. The chairman Senate will address the Council on June 7, 2023.

The Russian Speaker’s invitation to the high-level delegation to visit Russia and the address at the highest forum will add a new chapter in bilateral relations.

In Pakistan’s top leadership, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani will be the only leader who will address this upper house of Russia. Pakistan and Russia have their own political history.

Chairman Senate said that Pakistan considers inter-regional connectivity as important for social and economic development. “Pakistan has always talked about the policy of promoting the vision of regional development,” he further added. He said that the purpose of the visit is to take bilateral relations to new heights.

