Punjab CM for improving healthcare services in hospitals

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has called for a plan to improve healthcare services in major hospitals across the province.

Chairing a special meeting on measures taken to improve health services, here Friday, the CM directed the Health Secretary to submit a comprehensive plan for providing necessary facilities as well as construction and repair of hospital buildings in major hospitals within seven days.

He also directed that hospitals will be shifted from old buildings to new buildings to improve services.

In the meeting, it was revealed that a total of 5,534 primary angiographies were performed in government hospitals of various districts in the last five months.

As many as 3113 primary angiographies were performed in the morning shift of nine government hospitals and 1866 in the night shift, ensuring a 67% increase in these hospitals.

The meeting also reviewed the proposal to set the target of angiography/angioplasty in every government hospital to facilitate patients.

The CM maintained that the government is striving to provide the best medical facilities for patients in public sector hospitals related to heart emergencies.

The Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir has rejected the allegations of former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi against caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, stating the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested Pervaiz Elahi on corruption charges and Mohsin Naqvi had nothing to do with it. He said “Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has no role in this matter. Pervaiz Elahi should avoid blaming Mohsin Naqvi for his arrest.”

He said: “Imran Khan himself has termed Pervaiz Elahi the biggest dacoit of Punjab. Pervaiz Elahi cannot become a political martyr by leveling false allegations.”

Minister further said the caretaker Punjab government is completely apolitical and neutral. He added that all are equal in the eyes of the law and Pervaiz Elahi also is not above the law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023