Fighting Naegleria virus: KWSB says it is adding chlorine to water properly

KARACHI: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed has said that the board with other departments of the Sindh Government including the health department is engaged to fight the Naegleria virus.

He said that KW&SB is working day and night to prevent Naegleria, while the required dosing of Chlorine is being added to the water supplied to the citizens according to the standard and quantity set by the World Health Organization.

He said in a statement that the KW&SB is adding chlorination to the water through its nine filter plants located at six different locations. In this regard, regular chlorine is being added from Gharo Filter Plant, including COD Filter Plant, Hub Filter Plant, NEK old, NEK II, and Pipri Filter Plant. He said all the filter plants are working round the clock for Chlorination, while the KW&SB uses about 240 Chlorine cylinders per month as required.

He said the KW&SB adds Chlorine to the water in two stages, In the first stage, Pre Filtration Chlorination is added at about 1.0 Ppm, while in the second stage, Post Filtration Chlorination is added at 2.0 Ppm. Apart from this, the Lab Unit Staff KW&SB is checking the dosing of chlorine in the water in different areas of the megacity.

