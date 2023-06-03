Recruitment of teachers: Sindh govt barred

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday barred the provincial government from further recruitment of teachers.

According to media reports, the SHC was moved against the recruitment of teachers under the hard area policy.

The applicant demanded a unified policy for the recruitment of teachers. The orders were passed by the Sindh High Court Chief Justice, Ahmed Ali Shaikh while hearing a plea against the policy of teachers’ recruitment in the province.

Sindh education secretary Akbar Leghari appeared before the court. The top judge asked about the hard and soft areas policy in recruitment at the start of the hearing. Which areas have been declared as hard areas, Justice Sheikh asked. “Ghora Bari, Thanu Bula Khan, Kharo Chaan and other areas have been declared hard areas,” Leghari replied to the top judge.