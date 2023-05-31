PM explains govt’s approach to FY24 budget

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to finalise the proposals forwarded by the industrial sector for inclusion in the budget for the next fiscal year.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting on the budget proposals, especially consultations with the industrial sector, on Tuesday, wherein, proposals were presented by the Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Industry and Production from various sectors. Apart from this, industrialists and investors also presented suggestions for increasing domestic exports. The prime minister directed the concerned authorities to work on these proposals in detail and submit them.

The prime minister has also instructed his adviser Ahad Cheema to finalise the proposals submitted by the industrialists for inclusion in the budget.

PM praises team, says economy back on the rails

He said that in the budget for the next financial year, the people will be given more relief and the development of the economy will be prioritised. He further stated that measures to increase the production and exports of the industrial sector will be part of the budget for the next fiscal year. He said that he would personally ensure that proposals from the industrial sector are made part of the budget and directed the concerned authorities that all unnecessary obstacles between small, large and export industries should be removed.

The previous government deliberately prevented investment and industrial development in the country, he said, adding that the previous government had also violated the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement to save its government, which cost 22 Crore people, especially the industries. He said that difficult times come in the life of nations but Pakistani nation is courageous and we are together, steadily steering out of the economic problem.

He said that the government, the entire nation, industrialists and businessmen are working together for the betterment of the country. He added that during the last one year, the miscreants tried to harm the country sometimes by long marches and sometimes by sit-ins. The premier further stated that the events of May 9 not only spread evil in the country but also caused serious economic damage to the country.

He said that the government will reduce the cost of production by providing cheap energy to the industries and would ensure that banks provide loans to small industries on easy terms.

Well-known industrialists and investors from every sector of the country participated in the meeting through video link besides, federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ahsan Iqbal, Makhdoom Murtaza Mahmood, Engineer Khuram Dastgir Khan, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, Adviser to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Special Assistants, Tariq Bajwa, Jahanzeb Khan, Member of National Assembly Qaiser Shaikh, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and relevant senior officials.

