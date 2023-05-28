PM praises team, says economy back on the rails

LAHORE: Acknowledging the efforts on the part of economic team aimed at stabilising the economy regardless of all the difficulties, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that they brought the economy out of difficult situation to stability.

He said this while talking to Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghous Pasha here on Saturday.

Sources claimed that the minister apprised the premier about budget preparations and relief measures for public.

Talking on the occasion, the premier said steps are being taken to ensure relief to the public in the upcoming budget. He added that steps are being taken to ensure that the benefit of reduction in petroleum prices reaches the common man. He recalled that a big relief package was given to the flood victims after the unprecedented floods in the country.

The premier was appreciative of the economic team’s efforts to stabilize the economy regardless of all the difficulties.

Aisha Ghous Pasha briefed the Prime Minister about the progress on the next budget, public relief and overall economic situation of the country.

Earlier, talking to Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima, the premier said that providing equal development opportunities and dignified employment to the youth is the top priority of government.

“Our aim is to protect the youth from the effects of negative propaganda by extending them opportunities to use their energies in positive activities,” the premier said.

Welcoming the recent inauguration of the 34th National Games in Quetta, the PM said it was heartening to see the youth participating in positive activities. He added that sports activities are also being organized along with the provision of facilities of international standard in the realm of education and skills.

Shaza Fatima apprised the premier of the progress of the Youth Programme. It may be noted that SAPM on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima had already announced that the government will re-launch the laptop scheme for the youth this year under the umbrella of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYM). Under the scheme, one hundred thousand laptops will be provided to the youth this year. She also said the government has also initiated National Innovation Award to promote startup culture among the youth.

Moreover, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet said the nation has together set a red line that the attitude reflected on May 9 is intolerable.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Pakistan for their active participation in the solemn observance of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan he said, “It was a collective outpouring of gratitude for our Shuhada and Ghazis by the whole nation.”

The premier said living nations uphold the honour and dignity of their benefactors and heroes who render the supreme sacrifice of their life so that their country men and women can live peacefully.

