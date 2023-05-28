AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM praises team, says economy back on the rails

Recorder Report Published 28 May, 2023 03:34am
Follow us

LAHORE: Acknowledging the efforts on the part of economic team aimed at stabilising the economy regardless of all the difficulties, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that they brought the economy out of difficult situation to stability.

He said this while talking to Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghous Pasha here on Saturday.

Sources claimed that the minister apprised the premier about budget preparations and relief measures for public.

Talking on the occasion, the premier said steps are being taken to ensure relief to the public in the upcoming budget. He added that steps are being taken to ensure that the benefit of reduction in petroleum prices reaches the common man. He recalled that a big relief package was given to the flood victims after the unprecedented floods in the country.

Pakistan on its way to overcoming economic challenges: PM Shehbaz

The premier was appreciative of the economic team’s efforts to stabilize the economy regardless of all the difficulties.

Aisha Ghous Pasha briefed the Prime Minister about the progress on the next budget, public relief and overall economic situation of the country.

Earlier, talking to Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima, the premier said that providing equal development opportunities and dignified employment to the youth is the top priority of government.

“Our aim is to protect the youth from the effects of negative propaganda by extending them opportunities to use their energies in positive activities,” the premier said.

Welcoming the recent inauguration of the 34th National Games in Quetta, the PM said it was heartening to see the youth participating in positive activities. He added that sports activities are also being organized along with the provision of facilities of international standard in the realm of education and skills.

Shaza Fatima apprised the premier of the progress of the Youth Programme. It may be noted that SAPM on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima had already announced that the government will re-launch the laptop scheme for the youth this year under the umbrella of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYM). Under the scheme, one hundred thousand laptops will be provided to the youth this year. She also said the government has also initiated National Innovation Award to promote startup culture among the youth.

Moreover, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet said the nation has together set a red line that the attitude reflected on May 9 is intolerable.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Pakistan for their active participation in the solemn observance of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan he said, “It was a collective outpouring of gratitude for our Shuhada and Ghazis by the whole nation.”

The premier said living nations uphold the honour and dignity of their benefactors and heroes who render the supreme sacrifice of their life so that their country men and women can live peacefully.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif SAPM Shaza Fatima Aisha Ghous Pasha Youm e Takreem Shuhada e Pakistan PMYM

Comments

1000 characters

PM praises team, says economy back on the rails

Audio leaks: Probe commission questions stay order issued by SC bench

Online billing solution: ECC approves Rs263.988m more funds for CGA office

Income tax: Govt likely to introduce e-assessment scheme

IK says ‘will give a surprise’ soon

Different categories of cos: SECP gets powers to approve capital expenditure/disposal of fixed assets

Business bank account opening: RRMC for making NTN mandatory

Northern region: AC-IV Pindi to be redesignated as insurance tribunal

Gharo cluster transmission: WPPs for removing constraints

Cabinet approves new directors on USF board

Read more stories