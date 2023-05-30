Al-Qadir Trust case: Rashid summoned

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has again summoned Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed today (Tuesday) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Sources said that the NAB has directed Sheikh Rasheed to appear before the bureau’s joint investigation team (JIT) and also asked him to bring along with the documents related to the case.

The AML chief was earlier summoned by the NAB on 24th in the same case but he did not appear before the bureau.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023