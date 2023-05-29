AVN 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.1%)
BAFL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 49.75 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.74%)
EPCL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.38%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
HUBC 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 72.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.29%)
OGDC 74.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
PAEL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.14%)
PIBTL 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 57.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
TELE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.62%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.38%)
TRG 94.61 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (4.43%)
UNITY 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.32%)
BR100 4,129 Increased By 30.5 (0.74%)
BR30 13,984 Increased By 131.4 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,340 Increased By 375.5 (0.92%)
KSE30 14,663 Increased By 131.5 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Klopp won’t take break from management despite Liverpool’s struggles

AFP Published 29 May, 2023 05:37pm
Follow us

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp insists he does not need a break from management as he looks to put Liverpool back on track after their troubled season.

Klopp’s side missed out on Champions League qualification after finishing outside the top four for the first time in a full season under his leadership.

A 4-4 draw at Southampton on the last day of the season stretched Liverpool’s unbeaten top-flight run to 11 games, but they had to settle for a fifth-place finish in the Premier League.

Klopp is the Premier League’s longest-serving manager and there had been claims the intense German might be willing to walk away from Liverpool due to burn-out.

But, asked if he needs time off from football, Klopp said: “No, no, no, not at all. Honestly, I’m completely fine.

“If you’d asked me 11 games ago, ‘do you want to have a break?’, I would have thought about it, to be honest.

“But I’m absolutely fine, full of energy. I have a break - I don’t have training and these kind of things.

“I will find time to reenergise and then we start again in July.”

Liverpool’s fifth-placed finish was their lowest since they finished eighth in 2015-16, the season during which Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers at Anfield.

Despite their difficulties, Klopp takes heart from the way his squad stuck together during some difficult moments.

“There is not a lot to learn (from the season) but a lot of clubs when the expectations are as high as ours when things don’t go well pretty quickly you start blaming each other,” he said.

“That didn’t happen here. The better you behave in a crisis, the better you get out of it - and I really thought that was the case for us.

“We’re really, really not happy about it and for a club like us it’s massive not to qualify for the Champions League.

“If we improve, we are all of a sudden again a team nobody wants to play against and that’s what we have to become again.”

Champions League Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

Comments

1000 characters

Klopp won’t take break from management despite Liverpool’s struggles

Investor optimism lifts KSE-100 by nearly 1%

Punjab polls: SC adjourns hearing of ECP’s plea

National Savings to launch Shariah-compliant savings, term accounts soon: Ishaq Dar

ICC leaders in Pakistan to secure World Cup participation

MCB Bank to conduct Silkbank’s due diligence

Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory

Saudi diesel imports from Russia, exports to Singapore hit records

Budget FY2023-24: PM not putting economic slump into perspective?

Govt to share budget details with IMF to unlock funds: Dar

Cabinet may ratify deal between UPL, govt entities

Read more stories