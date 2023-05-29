AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Leicester, Leeds relegated from Premier League as Everton survive

AFP Published 29 May, 2023 04:27am
Follow us

LIVERPOOL, (England): Leicester were relegated from the Premier League just seven years after a spectacular title triumph as Everton prolonged their 69-year stay in the English top flight by beating Bournemouth 1-0 on Sunday.

Leeds will also return to the Championship after three seasons in the Premier League as their relegation was confirmed by a 4-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Abdoulaye Doucoure was Everton’s hero after the French midfielder smashed home from the edge of the box on 57 minutes to spark jubilant celebrations around Goodison Park.

In contrast, Leicester were crestfallen as they went down, despite their 2-1 win over West Ham.

Everton began the afternoon in control of their own fate but put a raucous support of 40,000 fans at Goodison Park through the mill before securing survival.

Scoring goals has been a problem for Sean Dyche’s men and they badly missed the presence of talismanic striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Even when Everton did open up the visitors, Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers produced a stunning save to deny Idrissa Gueye midway through the first half.

Travers was a late replacement in the Bournemouth side after captain Neto missed out for personal reasons and more heroics from the Irish goalkeeper prevented Demarai Gray from opening the scoring early in the second period.

Conceding first would likely have been fatal for Everton, who have not scored more than once at home since October.

The relief around Goodison was palpable when Doucoure’s sweet strike finally got the better of Travers.

Everton still had an anxious half hour to see out and Jordan Pickford had to make a fine save to deny Matias Vina an equaliser during 10 minutes of added time to get over the line.

Leicester did what they had to do on the day as the Foxes won for just the second time in 17 games.

But it was too little, too late for a talented squad that badly underperformed this season.

In contrast to Everton, Leicester have an array of attacking weapons and they showed the quality they possess with the opening goal as Harvey Barnes exchanged a one-two with Kelechi Iheanacho and slotted calmly into the far corner.

Wout Faes headed in Leicester’s second just after the hour, but by that point the home crowd at the King Power knew Everton led and needed a favour from Bournemouth that never arrived.

Leeds required a series of results to go in their favour and never gave themselves a chance as Harry Kane opened the scoring after just two minutes at Elland Road.

Pedro Porro doubled Spurs’ lead early in the second-half and Kane reached 30 Premier League goals for the season after Jack Harrison had pulled one back for Leeds.

Lucas Moura rounded off the scoring with virtually his final kick of a five-year Tottenham career.

Victory for Spurs was not enough for secure a place in next season’s Europa Conference League as Aston Villa beat Brighton 2-1 to seal seventh.

Manchester City had long since sealed a fourth title in five years, but the champions 25-game unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end as Brentford beat Pep Guardiola’s men 1-0.

Ethan Pinnock scored the only goal five minutes from time as the Bees completed a memorable double over City this season.

Arsenal put the disappointment of their demise in the title race to round off their season on a high as Granit Xhaka scored twice in a 5-0 thrashing of Wolves.

Manchester United made sure of third with a 2-1 win over Fulham as fourth-placed Newcastle were held 1-1 at Chelsea.

But the game of the day came at St. Mary’s where already-relegated Southampton and Liverpool played out a 4-4 draw.

Leicester Abdoulaye Doucoure

Comments

1000 characters

Leicester, Leeds relegated from Premier League as Everton survive

Govt to share budget details with IMF to unlock funds: Dar

IK urges SC to ‘save democracy’

IK ‘reveals’ Rana’s ‘plot’

Cabinet may ratify deal between UPL, govt entities

Accumulated profits: Proposed advance tax may be challenged in courts

Transportation of HSD: APL proposes to repurpose its Hub-ZOT pipeline

Republicans, Biden reach debt ceiling deal

SRO on ‘records of beneficial owners’ irks PBC

PBS statement full of mistakes: economist

WB terms one component of KWSSIP ‘high risk’

Read more stories