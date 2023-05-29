AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Pakistan

SWEEP project inaugurated in Karachi

NNI Published 29 May, 2023 04:27am
KARACHI: Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Minister Information Sharjeel Inam Memon inaugurated web series created for the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board under the SWEEP project, besides an anthem and a video of two awareness messages have also been released.

Minister LG said that the purpose of the web series is to inform the public so that they understand their responsibility in cleaning the megacity.

He added that there are still complaints of poor sanitation in some areas and that the situation should be improved as soon as possible. With regard to awareness, he said that with the cooperation of citizens, we will be able to further improve the quality of cleanliness in the city. Today, a 4-episode web series, an anthem and 2 web awareness commercials have been launched in collaboration with SWEEP Project.

He added that the scope of sanitation is being widened, Apart from Karachi, the Sindh Solid Waste has taken over the sanitation arrangements in other cities of Sindh, as well.

Minister Information Sharjeel Memon said as a Muslim, cleanliness is part of our faith. Institutions do not succeed without the support of the people anywhere. There is a dire need for awareness to change social attitudes.

Karachi Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Sharjeel Inam Memon SWEEP project

