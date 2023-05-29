SWEEP project inaugurated in Karachi

KARACHI: Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Minister Information Sharjeel Inam Memon inaugurated web series created for the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board under the SWEEP project, besides an anthem and a video of two awareness messages have also been released.

Minister LG said that the purpose of the web series is to inform the public so that they understand their responsibility in cleaning the megacity.

He added that there are still complaints of poor sanitation in some areas and that the situation should be improved as soon as possible. With regard to awareness, he said that with the cooperation of citizens, we will be able to further improve the quality of cleanliness in the city. Today, a 4-episode web series, an anthem and 2 web awareness commercials have been launched in collaboration with SWEEP Project.

He added that the scope of sanitation is being widened, Apart from Karachi, the Sindh Solid Waste has taken over the sanitation arrangements in other cities of Sindh, as well.

Minister Information Sharjeel Memon said as a Muslim, cleanliness is part of our faith. Institutions do not succeed without the support of the people anywhere. There is a dire need for awareness to change social attitudes.