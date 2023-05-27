AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Jul-Apr repatriation of profit, dividends dip 83pc YoY

Recorder Report Published May 27, 2023 Updated May 27, 2023 08:51am
Follow us

KARACHI: Repatriation of profit and dividends by foreign investors plunged by 83 percent during the first ten months of this fiscal year (FY23), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday.

Foreign investors repatriated some $253.4 million on account of profit and dividend during the July-April of FY23 as against $1.464 billion in the same period of last fiscal year (FY22), depicting a decline of $1.211 billion.

The detailed analysis revealed that 82 percent of the amount was repatriated from the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and some 18 percent from the Foreign Portfolio Investment (PFI).

Foreign investors: Jul-Mar profit repatriation plunges 82pc to $233.1m YoY

Foreign investors repatriated some $208 million as return on FDI during the first ten months of this fiscal year down from $1.334 billion in corresponding period of last fiscal year, showing a decline of 84.4 percent or $1.126 billion.

While the outflow as profit on portfolio investment was $45.4 million in July-April of FY23 compared with $130.7 million in the same period of last fiscal year.

Similarly, in the month of April 2023 alone, repatriation of profits and dividends on investment by the foreign firms was$20.2 million including $13.4 million as return on FDI and $6.8 million from PFI.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy SBP FDI foreign investors profit and dividend Foreign Portfolio Investment Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Jul-Apr repatriation of profit, dividends dip 83pc YoY

Inflation: ECC approves Rs4bn TSG for defence forces

Expo inaugurated: PM stresses criticality of innovations in textiles to boost export

PM urges businessmen to help govt overcome challenges

Formation of JC to probe audio leaks: SC suspends operation of notification

Vaccines procurement: ECC approves Rs10.746bn for FDI

Proposed procurement of used vessels by PNSC: Cabinet refers exemption matter back to PPRA board

RRMC advocates extending income tax exemption to REITs

KSA agrees to extend Pakistani passports to thousands of ‘Burmese’ Muslims

Deal inked with Google on 45,000 scholarships: minister

Read more stories