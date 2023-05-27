Jul-Apr repatriation of profit, dividends dip 83pc YoY

KARACHI: Repatriation of profit and dividends by foreign investors plunged by 83 percent during the first ten months of this fiscal year (FY23), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday.

Foreign investors repatriated some $253.4 million on account of profit and dividend during the July-April of FY23 as against $1.464 billion in the same period of last fiscal year (FY22), depicting a decline of $1.211 billion.

The detailed analysis revealed that 82 percent of the amount was repatriated from the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and some 18 percent from the Foreign Portfolio Investment (PFI).

Foreign investors: Jul-Mar profit repatriation plunges 82pc to $233.1m YoY

Foreign investors repatriated some $208 million as return on FDI during the first ten months of this fiscal year down from $1.334 billion in corresponding period of last fiscal year, showing a decline of 84.4 percent or $1.126 billion.

While the outflow as profit on portfolio investment was $45.4 million in July-April of FY23 compared with $130.7 million in the same period of last fiscal year.

Similarly, in the month of April 2023 alone, repatriation of profits and dividends on investment by the foreign firms was$20.2 million including $13.4 million as return on FDI and $6.8 million from PFI.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023