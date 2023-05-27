PTA continues to curb illegal internet services

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) continues its determined efforts to eliminate illegal provision of internet services, said a press release. In this regard, PTA, in coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), successfully conducted raids in Daharki, District Ghotki and Johar Town, Lahore.

The raid targeted an illegal internet service provider located at Zafar Bazar Road in Daharki during which equipment of illegal ISP was confiscated.

In Lahore, operational internet setup was found, being operated without valid license. Two persons were taken into custody and relevant equipment (switches/routers etc) were confiscated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023