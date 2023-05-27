Corruption case: Elahi moves LHC for protective bail

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President and former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi Friday approached the Lahore High Court for protective bail in a corruption case.

Meanwhile, an anti-corruption court cancelled the bail of Pervez Elahi in a case of misuse of powers and misappropriation in development funds.

The court had also issued non-bailable warrants to Pervez Elahi.

The Lahore police could not arrest Pervez Elahi despite the fact that his location was detected with the help of the locator.

According to the locator, Elahi was present at his home on Zahoor Elahi Road yesterday noon but the raiding team could not find him. The police are still present on Zahoor Elahi Road.

