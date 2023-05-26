K-IV project vital for Pakistan’s prosperity: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that the K-IV water project is vital for Pakistan’s progress and it will help supply clean drinking water to the people of Karachi.

Addressing the officials during ground breaking of the scheme, he noted that the project will help deal with tanker problem of Karachi as well.

“The provision for K-IV will be allocated in budget and it will be prioritised during budget discussions,” the PM said. He lamented that the scheme was politicised, delayed and shelved by the previous government. “

“This project is aimed at supplying drinking water to millions in Karachi yet it was delayed and politicised,” he said. “Today, the only challenge facing this project is its swift completion.”

Talking about the economic situation of Pakistan, the PM said that the government was united against the challenges being faced by the country.

“Due to our unity, we were able to handle huge problems like flash floods in 2022,” he said. “We are determined to steer Pakistan out of problems.”

He regretted that political chaos was being created by a political party. This party also triggered violence on May 9, he said.

In February, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Water Syed Khursheed Shah agreed to settle all the outstanding issues of K-IV project.

The meeting was told that the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme K-IV Phase-I (260 MGD) was being constructed in Malir and Thatta districts with an objective to provide a dependable and sustainable water transmission system from Keenjhar Lake to three reservoirs around the city to feed Karachi Water Supply and Distribution Network.

The Chief Minister said the project would enable the water supply system to meet the public needs and requirements of commercial and industrial activities. He said the water supports economic activities, alleviates poverty by flourishing the existing and future industries in Karachi. He directed to expedite the pace of works on the project.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Chief Minister urged the Wapda authorities to expedite work on K-IV so that it could be completed by 2024.