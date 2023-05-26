AVN 48.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.28%)
BAFL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
BOP 3.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.1%)
DFML 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
DGKC 47.28 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.35%)
EPCL 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
FCCL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
FLYNG 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 67.96 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.72%)
KEL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
MLCF 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.66%)
NETSOL 71.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.74%)
OGDC 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.06%)
PAEL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.54%)
PRL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
TPLP 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.68%)
TRG 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.76%)
UNITY 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,107 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.18%)
BR30 13,921 Decreased By -54.4 (-0.39%)
KSE100 41,042 Increased By 12.7 (0.03%)
KSE30 14,565 Decreased By -10.2 (-0.07%)
Recent French Open women’s champions

AFP Published 26 May, 2023 10:39am
PARIS: Recent French Open women’s champions ahead of the start of the 2023 tournament on Sunday:

2022: Iga Swiatek (POL)

2021: Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

2020: Iga Swiatek (POL)

2019: Ashleigh Barty (AUS)

2018: Simona Halep (ROM)

2017: Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

2016: Garbine Muguruza (ESP)

2015: Serena Williams (USA)

2014: Maria Sharapova (RUS)

2013: Serena Williams (USA)

2012: Maria Sharapova (RUS)

2011: Li Na (CHN)

2010: Francesca Schiavone (ITA)

2009: Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS)

2008: Ana Ivanovic (SRB)

2007: Justine Henin (BEL)

2006: Justine Henin (BEL)

2005: Justine Henin (BEL)

2004: Anastasia Myskina (RUS)

2003: Justine Henin (BEL)

