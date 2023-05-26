Sports
Recent French Open women’s champions
PARIS: Recent French Open women’s champions ahead of the start of the 2023 tournament on Sunday:
2022: Iga Swiatek (POL)
2021: Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)
2020: Iga Swiatek (POL)
2019: Ashleigh Barty (AUS)
2018: Simona Halep (ROM)
2017: Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)
2016: Garbine Muguruza (ESP)
2015: Serena Williams (USA)
2014: Maria Sharapova (RUS)
2013: Serena Williams (USA)
2012: Maria Sharapova (RUS)
2011: Li Na (CHN)
2010: Francesca Schiavone (ITA)
2009: Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS)
2008: Ana Ivanovic (SRB)
2007: Justine Henin (BEL)
2006: Justine Henin (BEL)
2005: Justine Henin (BEL)
2004: Anastasia Myskina (RUS)
2003: Justine Henin (BEL)
