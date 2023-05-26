AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
BAFL 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.9%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
DGKC 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 67.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.68%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
OGDC 75.67 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.83%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.43%)
PRL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.32%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.68%)
TELE 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
TRG 92.97 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-5.57%)
UNITY 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,114 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.02%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -77.3 (-0.55%)
KSE100 41,030 Decreased By -87.7 (-0.21%)
KSE30 14,576 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares higher, led by realty stocks

Reuters Published 26 May, 2023 06:48am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares advanced on Thursday, led by fast moving consumer goods and realty stocks, while the ongoing US debt talks weighed on sentiment and capped gains.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index closed 0.20% higher at 18,321.15, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.16% to 61,872.62.

Both the benchmarks fell nearly 0.5% during the session, before reversing losses in the last hour on May derivatives series expiry day volatility.

Nine of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains.

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm ITC Ltd jumped nearly 2% and powered the index to a record high, following a report that tipped the company and Nestle India Ltd as finalists in the race for ingredients’ maker Capital Foods Pvt Ltd. ITC and Nestle India have a combined 40% weightage in the index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd swung between 4% losses and 4% gains before closing 2.50% higher after the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange shortlisted the stock in the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework Stage-I.

Exchanges place stocks in short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to caution investors about high volatility in share prices.

Realty stocks rose over 1% and was the top sectoral gainer.

On the other hand, Tata Motors Ltd lost 1% and was among the top Nifty 50 losers after UBS reiterated its “reduce” rating on the car-maker, flagging weakness in its launch pipeline compared to market leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and potential saturation in market share due to competition.

Oil India Ltd fell over 3% after the company reported a sequential fall in core profit, dragged by higher operating costs.

“While the weakness in global markets due to US debt talks weighed on sentiment, the overall positive structure for Nifty 50 remains intact,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Indian shares FMCG Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares higher, led by realty stocks

Forex reserves down $206m

FY24 budget: RRMC recommends cashless purchases at petrol pumps

‘ECP had to be assertive’: SC asks govt to explain non-provision of funds for polls

Barrick Gold Project: PMO orders resolution of airstrip, other issues

Discos’ tariffs: Nepra approves 79-paisa per unit FCA for March

ATC asks jailer to hand 16 suspects over to army

Budget proposals by PBA: FBR urged to gradually reduce tax rate for banks

Direct containerised Karachi-Saint Petersburg shipping service inaugurated

Geneva climate moot: There’s ‘full clarity’ about $10.9bn foreign aid pledges: minister

Decline in production: Tobacco industry accused of declaring misleading statistics

Read more stories