AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
BAFL 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.9%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
DGKC 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 67.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.68%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
OGDC 75.67 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.83%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.43%)
PRL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.32%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.68%)
TELE 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
TRG 92.97 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-5.57%)
UNITY 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,114 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.02%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -77.3 (-0.55%)
KSE100 41,030 Decreased By -87.7 (-0.21%)
KSE30 14,576 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.13%)
Nasdaq jumps over 1pc as Nvidia forecast sparks rally

Reuters Published 26 May, 2023
NEW YORK: The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose more than 1 percent on Thursday as Nvidia shares soared on a blowout forecast that also lifted other AI-related companies, while investors watched for signs of progress in US debt ceiling talks.

Shares of Nvidia Corp, the world’s most valuable listed chip company, jumped 26.3% to hit a record high, after it forecast quarterly revenue 50% higher than estimates and said it was ramping up supply to meet demand for its artificial-intelligence (AI) chips.

Heavyweight AI players such as Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc rose about 3.2% and 2.8%, respectively.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index advanced 5.9% to its highest level in more than a year and will log its biggest daily percentage rise in more than six months, if gains hold.

“It has become fairly clear that AI is the beginning of a big investment boom and will be solving real problems. They have immediate applications and it also benefits major companies that are already the backbone of the stock market,” said David Russell, vice president of market intelligence at TradeStation. Other chip companies including Advanced Micro Devices Inc , Micron Technology Inc and Broadcom Inc rose between 3.4% and 10.3%.

Intel Corp, which has little AI exposure, fell 6.8%, limiting gains for S&P 500.

Wall Street’s main indexes have dropped sharply in the last two sessions and could log their worst week in more than two months as investors await clarity on a deal to raise the nation’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling or risk a default.

US President Joe Biden and Republican lawmaker Kevin McCarthy were edging close to a deal on the US debt ceiling, with the parties just $70 billion apart on discretionary spending, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the talks.

Reflecting the market uncertainty, two-year yields hit their highest since March after ratings agencies Fitch and DBRS Morningstar put the United States on a credit watch for a possible downgrade. Meanwhile, data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose only moderately last week, while a Commerce Department report confirmed economic growth slowed in the first quarter.

At 12:03 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 155.23 points, or 0.47%, at 32,644.69, the S&P 500 was up 23.47 points, or 0.57%, at 4,138.71, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 191.44 points, or 1.53%, at 12,675.60.

Ralph Lauren Corp rose 8.6% after the luxury retailer beat profit estimates.

Electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc rose 1.2% on upbeat quarterly earnings, while discount store chain Dollar Tree Inc fell 11.3% on cutting its annual profit outlook.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.67-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.35-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded nine new 52-week highs and 30 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 41 new highs and 124 new lows.

