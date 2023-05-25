AVN 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.86%)
BAFL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
EPCL 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HUBC 67.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.41%)
OGDC 75.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PPL 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.69%)
PRL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.9%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
TPLP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
TRG 97.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.64%)
UNITY 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
BR100 4,116 Increased By 1.1 (0.03%)
BR30 14,069 Increased By 16.3 (0.12%)
KSE100 41,103 Decreased By -14 (-0.03%)
KSE30 14,586 Decreased By -9.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Tax targets for FY24

Published May 25, 2023 Updated May 25, 2023 07:04am
Follow us

EDITORIAL: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, Asim Ahmed, while talking exclusively to Business Recorder, subsequent to his attendance at the Standing Committee on Finance meeting held on 16 February 2023, revealed that the revenue target for the current year has been further increased by 170 billion rupees in pursuance of discussions and agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team during the ninth review negotiations (1 February to 9 February 2023).

This he added implies that the total FBR target for the current fiscal was first raised from the budgeted 7004 billion rupees to 7470 billion rupees to the present 7640 billion rupees – a 9 percent increase from what was budgeted and a 2.25 percent increase from the revised target. In this context, two observations are in order.

First, the budget target for 2022-23 was based on a growth rate projection of 5 percent, albeit over-optimistic especially after the devastation wrought by the 2022 floods; or in other words, a growth rate that was assessed to generate around 350 to 400 billion rupees.

Today, all government agencies are agreed that the growth rate would be around 0.8 percent, a rate that is 0.3 percent higher than what is being projected by the IMF, and hence the government’s capacity to meet the tax target linked to growth is severely compromised.

Second, customs and federal excise duties were budgeted to generate 1.35 trillion rupees in the current year; however, administrative measures put in place due to foreign exchange reserves hovering at less than 2 months of imports (not taking into account the repayment of principal as and when due and debt servicing payments on external debt including on debt equity) has implied a major shortfall in collections under these two heads.

These two factors led to the decision by the government to increase reliance on the low-hanging fruit, consisting mainly of sales tax whose incidence on the poor is greater than on the rich. It is therefore little wonder that the additional 170 billion rupee target envisaged a one percent raise in the standard sales tax rate – from 17 to 18 percent, and a higher excise duty on cigarettes.

Direct tax collections by the federal government through widening the tax net (resisted tooth and nail by the non-filing traders – a major PML-N support base) was not implemented as the first finance minister appointed by the eleven coalition parties, Miftah Ismail, withdrew the budgeted tax on traders at his leadership’s instructions. However, asset value tax on foreign assets, deemed tax on real estate and super tax have been challenged in courts.

Today with 2023-24 budget preparations at an advanced stage the tax target being bandied in FBR circles and the Ministry of Finance is 9.2 trillion rupees – a target that is higher than the revised estimates of the current year by a whopping 20.4 percent.

This would necessitate a growth rate projection of over 5 percent, which appears to be even more optimistic than has been the norm during the past decade as the country struggles to not only secure a staff level agreement on the ninth review, still pending, but also to propel the growth rate which would be a challenge given (i) the discount rate of 21 percent (expected to be further upped at the next Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled for 12 June though the last two scheduled meetings were preponed); (ii) higher current expenditure as the tenure of the current parliament ends on 13 August and election year budgets are notoriously wasteful and do not take account of the lack of fiscal space that would lead to higher borrowing by the government domestically, thereby further crowding out private sector credit and causing negative impact on growth; and (iii) relying on existing taxpayers that may well sound the death knell of industry as large-scale manufacturing registered a negative 5.6 percent growth rate July-February 2023 – factors that would increase unemployment and inflation, the two indicators that lead to a sitting government losing elections.

It is hoped that the afore-stated facts would be borne in mind while finalising the tax impositions and other fiscal measures for budget 2024 and adherence to measures agreed with the IMF ensured so as to avoid any major upheaval on the external account that the country can ill afford at this critical juncture.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy IMF Taxes budget Tax FBR revenue collection Asim Ahmed FBR chairman tax collection target IMF and Pakistan Economic distress FY24 budget federal budget 2023 24

Comments

1000 characters

Tax targets for FY24

NAC approves ‘0.29pc’ provisional growth rate

Dar explains country’s debt burden

ECC informed: Spending on MPs’ schemes under SAP hits Rs111bn mark

IK says ready for talks with ‘powerful quarters’

Wholesale, retail sectors: Govt considering ending multiple withholding taxes

Non-corporate businesses: RRMC suggests hike in tax rates

Nepra may allow Discos to recover Rs46.289bn more from consumers

0.1m tons of Russian oil to arrive in first week of June

Passco to auction off 44,784MTs of damaged wheat

Govt likely to shift exporters from FTR to MTR scheme

Read more stories