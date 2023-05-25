Order on plea of Al-Jomaih Power: AAGP suggests seeking clarification from SHC

ISLAMABAD: Additional Attorney General for Pakistan Rashdeen Nawaz Kasuri has proposed that a clarification be sought in Order of Sindh High Court (SHC) of October 21, 2022 on petition titled Al-Jomaih Power Limited and others versus I.G.C.F SPV 21 Limited and others in the Sindh High Court (SHC), well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Additional Attorney General for Pakistan was requested to give legal opinion on the matter as to whether the Division could notify any change in the GoP-nominated Directors in K-Electric Board of Directors, subsequent to the approval of the Federal Cabinet.

He prepared a proactive opinion; however, after consulting the then Attorney General for Pakistan it was decided that the matter be taken up before the concerned High Court.

The matter has been pending since long and for the last many months the case has not been fixed before the Court. In Order of October 21, 2022, the Court had ordered that no change shall be effected in the present Board of Directors of defendant number, i.e., K-Electric, the sources quoted Additional Attorney General for Pakistan as saying in a letter to Power Division.

According to Additional Attorney General of Pakistan, counter affidavits were filed by the parties. In para-4 at page-3, SECP mentioned that a direction was issued by it on November 08, 2022 to the effect that no change is to be effected to the Board of Directors of Defendant number four.

Additional Attorney General of Pakistan maintains that it is quite certain that the direction was not meant to include the nominees of the Government. However, he had advised that a letter in this respect be obtained from the SECP that their direction in no manner was meant to effect the Government of Pakistan nominated Directors.

He maintained that the Court holidays would commence soon and if a clarification is desired in Order of October 21, 2022 passed by the High Court of Sindh at Karachi, an application is required to be prepared and filed in the Court at earliest possible time.

Kasuri has requested Power Division to send an officer to visit his office to apprise him if any step in this behalf is required to be taken.

