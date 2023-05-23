Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (May 22, 2023).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 20.87 21.37
2-Week 20.93 21.43
1-Month 21.04 21.54
3-Month 21.80 22.05
6-Month 21.83 22.08
9-Month 21.85 22.35
1-Year 21.86 22.36
==========================
Data source: SBP
