LHC orders Shireen Mazari’s release

  • Declares her arrest illegal
BR Web Desk Published May 22, 2023 Updated May 22, 2023 12:24pm
Follow us

The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered on Monday the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Shireen Mazari.

The LHC declared her arrest illegal and asked Mazari to submit an affidavit to the deputy commissioner assuring she would not be involved in violent activities in the future.

Mazari was arrested on May 12 under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO) in the aftermath of protests that broke out following PTI chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

Shireen’s daughter, Imaan Hazir-Mazari, confirmed the arrest and also shared a video on Twitter that showed men in plain clothes forcefully entering their home to arrest the former minister.

A video also showed female officers taking Shireen away from her residence.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered her release. But she was arrested again as she was leaving jail.

Her daughter said that her mother was re-arrested without a warrant. She said that the police had no explanation for the re-arrest.

The government has launched a massive crackdown against the PTI following the May 9 mayhem after Imran’s arrest. The party’s top-tier and second-tier leadership is in jail.

Those receiving bail from the high courts are being arrested again. Similarly, Fawad Chaudhry was released from jail but the authorities again attempted to detain him, however, Fawad avoided it by running inside the IHC building.

Later, the high court barred the police from arresting him in an “undisclosed” case.

Parvez May 22, 2023 12:39pm
If arrest was illegal, are those that committed this illegal act to be held accountable ?
Truthisbitter813 May 22, 2023 12:49pm
Did the judge even bother to give a notice to the police department to inquire the reasons of the re-arrest? Didn't think so. Imrandaar judges at their finest.
Weasel Khan May 22, 2023 01:04pm
This cat is of no use to mankind.
