LHC orders Shireen Mazari’s release

The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered on Monday the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Shireen Mazari.

The LHC declared her arrest illegal and asked Mazari to submit an affidavit to the deputy commissioner assuring she would not be involved in violent activities in the future.

Mazari was arrested on May 12 under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO) in the aftermath of protests that broke out following PTI chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

Shireen’s daughter, Imaan Hazir-Mazari, confirmed the arrest and also shared a video on Twitter that showed men in plain clothes forcefully entering their home to arrest the former minister.

A video also showed female officers taking Shireen away from her residence.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered her release. But she was arrested again as she was leaving jail.

Her daughter said that her mother was re-arrested without a warrant. She said that the police had no explanation for the re-arrest.

The government has launched a massive crackdown against the PTI following the May 9 mayhem after Imran’s arrest. The party’s top-tier and second-tier leadership is in jail.

Those receiving bail from the high courts are being arrested again. Similarly, Fawad Chaudhry was released from jail but the authorities again attempted to detain him, however, Fawad avoided it by running inside the IHC building.

Later, the high court barred the police from arresting him in an “undisclosed” case.