AVN 53.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.54%)
BAFL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.51%)
DGKC 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
EPCL 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HUBC 68.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
KAPCO 22.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KEL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
MLCF 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
NETSOL 73.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.03%)
OGDC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.23%)
PAEL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.57%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.71%)
TELE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.8%)
TRG 99.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.53%)
UNITY 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,154 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.71%)
BR30 14,273 Decreased By -120.8 (-0.84%)
KSE100 41,400 Decreased By -199.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 14,708 Decreased By -80.4 (-0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
May 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU leaders to visit South Korea for talks

AFP Published 22 May, 2023 11:16am
Follow us

SEOUL: European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are set to visit Seoul on Monday for a summit with South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The European leaders, who have just attended the G7 summit in Hiroshima, are making their first visit to the East Asian country for talks on issues including trade agreements, the war in Ukraine, and North Korea’s banned weapons programmes.

“The EU and South Korea are expected to express their strong joint support for upholding the rules-based international order,” the European Council said in a statement.

South Korea, the world’s ninth-largest arms exporter, has sent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and sold tanks and howitzers to Poland – a key ally for Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion.

However, it has a long-standing policy of not providing weapons to active conflict zones.

Yoon held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 Sunday, following a meeting with Zelensky’s wife, Olena Zelenska, in Seoul last week.

EU’s Michel calls for ‘stable and constructive’ cooperation with China

During his meeting with Zelensky in Hiroshima, Yoon promised additional non-lethal aid to Ukraine, including demining equipment and ambulances, at the request of the Ukrainian president, according to South Korea’s presidential office.

Yoon’s office said the visit by EU leaders will be an “opportunity to strengthen practical cooperation in the fields of economy, health, science and technology and deepen cooperation on regional and global issues.”

Volodymyr Zelensky European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen European Council President Charles Michel

Comments

1000 characters

EU leaders to visit South Korea for talks

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

Delayed notifications: Wind energy association not happy with Power Division

PM accuses PTI of committing anti-state acts

More than 10,000 workers arrested, claims Imran

ECC approves Rs1.146bn through TSG for trade missions

India hosts G20 tourism meet in IIOJK under heavy security

Personal data protection bill finalised

Tobacco industry: FBR anticipates Rs200bn collection on FED hike

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

APCC meets on June 2 to propose PSDP budget

Read more stories