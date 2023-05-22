Brent oil may revisit May 15 low of $73.49

Brent oil may revisit its May 15 low of $73.49 per barrel, as it has completed a bounce from this level. The bounce was driven by a wave c, which adopted a clear five-wave mode, consisting of five smaller waves.

All along the way, these waves had been unfolding within a channel.

Apparently, the channel was violated by the deep drop from the May 19 high of $77.50. The violation confirmed a completion of the bounce.

A duplicated channel suggests a target of $73.49. Immediate resistance is at $75.90, a break above which could lead to a gain to $76.65.

Brent oil may retest resistance at $77.40 after correction

On the daily chart, oil failed again to break a resistance at 77.56.

A small double-top could be forming around this level.

The pattern indicates a drop towards $73.82. It will be confirmed once oil slides below this level, suggesting a target zone of $67.75 to $70.12.