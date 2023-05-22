Welfare and social sector in Sindh: Rotary Club, SAU agree to work through JV

HYDERABAD: Rotary International Club and Sindh Agriculture University have agreed to work through a joint venture on the welfare and social sector in Sindh.

Rotary club approved to establish the Rotaract Club for youth at SAU, while SAU will provide plantation services to Ram Nagar Smart Village of Rotary Club near Chamber.

After the establishment of the Rotaract Club consisting of youth at Sindh Agriculture University, an introductory ceremony was held at the university senate hall, which was presided over by Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri, and Pat Merryweather, Vice President of the international social organization Rotary Club participated as guest of honour. They agreed to work together on various projects for social, welfare and youth development in the future.

While addressing the ceremony, Dr Marri said that there is a lot of talent among the youth of Pakistan and especially in Sindh, and there is a lot of philanthropic tendency among them. He said that during the recent floods in Sindh, the youth had rendered excellent services in agriculture and the rehabilitation and welfare of the flood victims.

He said that the students studying at University belong to the backward areas, they have a good knowledge of the conditions there, and they can do better services in collaboration with the Rotary Club.

Vice Chancellor also announced to provide plantation services for Ram Nagar Smart Village.

Pat Merryweather said that the establishment of the Rotaract Club at Sindh Agriculture University is a positive step; we can work together with University on many welfare and social projects in the future, she told that work is in progress on a smart village for Ram Nagar near Chamber, while the Rotary Club has 1.4 million members in 12,000 cities around the world.

On this occasion, Zeeshan Baloch was appointed President, and Fatima Nizamani was General Secretary for the Rotaract Club at Sindh Agriculture University.

