AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
DGKC 46.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
EPCL 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.75%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
MLCF 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.98%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.59%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.93%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
TRG 100.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Welfare and social sector in Sindh: Rotary Club, SAU agree to work through JV

Recorder Report Published 22 May, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

HYDERABAD: Rotary International Club and Sindh Agriculture University have agreed to work through a joint venture on the welfare and social sector in Sindh.

Rotary club approved to establish the Rotaract Club for youth at SAU, while SAU will provide plantation services to Ram Nagar Smart Village of Rotary Club near Chamber.

After the establishment of the Rotaract Club consisting of youth at Sindh Agriculture University, an introductory ceremony was held at the university senate hall, which was presided over by Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri, and Pat Merryweather, Vice President of the international social organization Rotary Club participated as guest of honour. They agreed to work together on various projects for social, welfare and youth development in the future.

While addressing the ceremony, Dr Marri said that there is a lot of talent among the youth of Pakistan and especially in Sindh, and there is a lot of philanthropic tendency among them. He said that during the recent floods in Sindh, the youth had rendered excellent services in agriculture and the rehabilitation and welfare of the flood victims.

He said that the students studying at University belong to the backward areas, they have a good knowledge of the conditions there, and they can do better services in collaboration with the Rotary Club.

Vice Chancellor also announced to provide plantation services for Ram Nagar Smart Village.

Pat Merryweather said that the establishment of the Rotaract Club at Sindh Agriculture University is a positive step; we can work together with University on many welfare and social projects in the future, she told that work is in progress on a smart village for Ram Nagar near Chamber, while the Rotary Club has 1.4 million members in 12,000 cities around the world.

On this occasion, Zeeshan Baloch was appointed President, and Fatima Nizamani was General Secretary for the Rotaract Club at Sindh Agriculture University.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri welfare and social sector

Comments

1000 characters

Welfare and social sector in Sindh: Rotary Club, SAU agree to work through JV

Delayed notifications: Wind energy association not happy with Power Division

PM accuses PTI of committing anti-state acts

More than 10,000 workers arrested, claims Imran

ECC approves Rs1.146bn through TSG for trade missions

Personal data protection bill finalised

Tobacco industry: FBR anticipates Rs200bn collection on FED hike

APCC meets on June 2 to propose PSDP budget

G7 leaders outline ‘de-risk, not decouple’ approach to China

Bilawal arrives in AJK to protest India’s violation of international laws

FTO asks FBR to conduct ‘withholding audit’ of NHA

Read more stories