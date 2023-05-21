AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
Commitment to highly decarbonised road sector by 2030 reaffirmed

Reuters Published 21 May, 2023 04:00am
HIROSHIMA: The Group of Seven (G7) nations on Saturday reaffirmed their commitment to a highly decarbonised road sector by 2030 and committed to the goal of achieving net-zero emissions on roads by 2050.

A G7 statement highlighted various actions countries are taking, including policies for achieving 100% or the overwhelming penetration of sales for zero-emission vehicles in the light-duty vehicle (LDV) category by 2035 and beyond.

G7 calls for adoption of international technical standards for AI

The policies include actions to achieve 100% electrified vehicles for new passenger car sales by 2035 and promotion of infrastructure and sustainable carbon-neutral fuels, including sustainable bio- and synthetic fuels, it said.

“We note the opportunities that these policies offer to contribute to a highly decarbonised road sector, including progressing towards a share of over 50% of zero emission LDVs sold globally by 2030,” the document added.

