AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
DGKC 46.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
EPCL 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.75%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
MLCF 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.98%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.59%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.93%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
TRG 100.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

G7 vows economic coercion will ‘face consequences’

AFP Published 21 May, 2023 04:00am
Follow us

HIROSHIMA, (Japan): G7 leaders vowed Saturday that attempts to “weaponise” trade and supply chains would “fail and face consequences,” in a thinly veiled warning to China over its economic practices. Pushing back against Beijing’s willingness to wield trade measures in diplomatic disputes has been a key theme of the bloc’s meeting in Hiroshima though, in the end, its statement on economic security did not directly reference China.

Still, the target was clear, with the group warning of a “disturbing rise in incidents of economic coercion” that attempt to “undermine the foreign and domestic policies and positions of G7 members” and partners.

“Attempts to weaponise economic dependencies by forcing G7 members and our partners including small economies to comply and conform will fail and face consequences,” it added.

The bloc is particularly concerned about its vulnerability in key sectors including critical minerals, semiconductors and batteries, all of which are vital to modern economies.

It pledged to strengthen supply chains and address disruptions, and ensure that technologies with national security applications are “appropriately controlled” — also likely to be seen as a reference to keeping certain goods out of Beijing’s hands.

Earlier, US and EU officials previewed the group’s position, including language that will come in a final communique at the end of the three-day summit.

“You will find the China language to be totally straightforward. It is not hostile or gratuitous,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

“There are key elements right from the top of that language that speak to the desire for stable relations with China and the desire to work together on issues of mutual interest,” he added.

“It also spells out our concerns, but those concerns are well known to China.”

Washington has led an aggressive push in recent months to restrict China’s access to advanced chip-manufacturing tools, citing national security concerns while pressing Japan and the Netherlands to follow suit.

Sullivan said that past differences between the United States and the European Union countries on how to deal with China have largely faded.

The common strategy will emphasise the need to protect Western powers and their allies while avoiding outright confrontation with China.

“But it is not a cartoonish or one-dimensional policy. It is a multi-dimensional, complex policy for a complex relationship with a really important country,” he said. A European Union official also said the G7 was “ready to cooperate” and assess risks on strategic issues related to China.

“The aim of all G7 leaders is to say that China has followed a systematic policy of acquiring critical raw materials, controlling supply chains... and we are responding to this by diversifying,” the official said.

A French diplomatic source added that cohesion on China among G7 members had “really progressed”. “We’re not in a situation where the United States on one side are pushing for an ultra-aggressive policy towards China, while on the other, we’re trying to counter that,” the source told AFP.

China European Union Jake Sullivan G7 leaders US and EU

Comments

1000 characters

G7 vows economic coercion will ‘face consequences’

G7 communique: Enraged China voices ‘strong dissatisfaction’

Country receives $15.4bn in financing during Jul-Apr

Jul-Apr: petroleum group imports show 17.96pc negative growth

Trials of those involved in attacks start, army says

Five IHC judges meet CJP

Unsatiated traders seek more tax incentives

Proposed policy: Local refineries: Finance Div for adequate tariff protection

Commitment to highly decarbonised road sector by 2030 reaffirmed

AGP, Ogra to ascertain GDS claims next week

Rs72bn authorised in Q4 under PSDP

Read more stories