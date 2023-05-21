Islamabad: instances of car snatching on the rise

ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed a rise in incidents of car lifting, motorbike theft, and mobile snatching during the last week as over 86 carjacking and over 40 cases of mobile snatching were reported to its various police stations.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, 11 cases of theft including robbery and snatching of cash at gunpoint were reported. The 86 cases of carjacking included 75 two-wheelers and 11 cars.

The motorbikes stolen during the last week included: BVL-904 of Zahid Ali, BDR-442 of Muhammad Abdur Rehman, BEL-163 of Mujeeb Rehman, AFQ-1125 of Muhammad Ehsan, AEN-1863 of Haroon Sajid, MAE-9077 of Iftikhar Ahmed, AKM-465 of Shakeel Masih, AZM-584 of Ramish, a bike Abdustar, RIR-5404 of Muhammad Umer Khalid, RIR-4394 of Shahzeb, BQN-550 of Muhammad Naeem, a bike of Sajid Saleem, BRP-244 of Hamza Zarif, a bike of Adil Muneer, BSR-478 of Yaseen, CAQ-780 of Muhammad Hamza, RIV-9515 of Khatamur Rehman, a bike of Abubakr Ashaq, RIO-5338 of Muhammad Soiab, JL-145 of Muhammad Sharif, a bike of Inzamam ul Haq, AEL-2828 of Muhammad Mobin, ABL-3337 of Allahdita, RIM-5587 of Naqash Their, a bike of Muhammad Nisar, AUN-507 of Muhammad Dervaish, a bike of Shahid Novees, and LEO-5078 of Faiz Rafiqu.

The two-wheelers stolen during the last week also included: LS-1681 of Javed Iqbal, CBR-579 of Mehmood, BBR-382 of Muhammad Bilal, BOL-340 of Muhammad Shahid, RIK-4760 of Ghulam Ahmed Khan, LEM-743 of Aamir Hussain, RIL-3776 of Tahir Ehsan, Chk-3056 of Muhammad Usman, RIN-7889 of Ahsan Javed, DCQ -3396 of Muhammad Wasif, EU-4320 of Asif Mehmood, BEQ-970 of Muhammad Asim, a bike of Syed Aziz Ali, AJL-6727 of Saddam, a bike of Muhammad Masood, a bike of Abdul Wahab, KP-831 of Muhammad Subkhan, a bike of Taybb Iqbal, CER-434 of Mutahmil, ACL-091 of Zubair, KK-379 of Zubair Butt, RIV-9581 of Syed Faraz, RIR-981 of Talha Bin Irfan, a bike of Muhammad Uamir, APN-725 of Muhammad Dawood, RIK-7667 of Akhtar Ghaffar, a bike of Zeeshan Ahmed, a bike of Aman Ullha, RIO-218 of Shafiqu Muhammad Khattak, AJV-5530 of Eid Muhammad, a bike of Umer khan, RIR-1871 of Arshad Mehmood, a bike of Muhammad Zeshan, a bike of Shahid Mehmood, BGP-037 of Zoib Ali, SGN-8980 of Zahid Noor, and APP-786 of Sabz Ali.

The auto theft also stole bikes bearing registration numbers: ABP-145 of Atif Shehzad, AAH-1081 of Muhammad Umer Khan, GAL-2826 of Mustazar Siddiuq, a bike of Muhammad Saeed, BQM-350 of Baseer Raza, CBL-209 of Muhammad Iqar, GTL-2089 of Muhammad Saqib, CAR-529 of Khurram Shahim, a bike of Amir Aslam, RIK-8255 of Muhammad Fayaz, KBK-3038 of Malik Muhammad, a bike of Arsalan, BCL-552 of Syed Daniyal, and LEQ-9287 of Hassam Fasil.

The 11 cars stolen during the last week bore registration numbers: ARY-367 of Naseeb Ullah, RIA-3409 of Talha Umair Malik, LXK-0879 of Fasial Fahim, AXH-577 of Khalid Dad, BD-0591 of Muhammad Zubair, a car of Sheikh Arshad, LOD-4669 of Nawazish Ali, 2 AMA-343 of Muhammad Sajjid, AAD-543 of Muhammad Awais, MNA-3017 of Saif Haider, and LEB-8918 of Zahur Haq.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023