72nd anniversary of Sino-Pak diplomatic relations observed

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan-China relations are exemplary and we should learn from the China’s Leadership and Peoples dedication and devotion for their loving home land and their vital role in China’s stand on international stage with pride.

The recent past China’s global positive role for peace and economic development is a guideline for us. This was stated by former Justice Irshad Qaiser Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Human Rights, Archives & Libraries at a Cake cutting and Friendship Awards distribution ceremony organized by Pakistan China Friendship Association (PCFA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Pakistan and China Study Centre (CSC) University of Peshawar jointly.

Apart from Chief Guest the event was graced by Prof Dr Muhammad Idress Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar, Ahmad Hassan Chairman Governor Inspection Team, Prof Dr Shah Jehan Vice Chancellor Iqra University, Furruk Saqlian Chairman KP Text Book Board, Dr Zahid Anwar, Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani Secretary-General PCFA and Prof Dr Kausar Takreem Coordinator CSC apart from large number of Friends of China various walks of life and UoP.

Madam Bao Zhong Counselor from the Embassy of People’s Republic of China joined the event as Key Note Speaker on video link from Embassy.

Prof Dr Kausar Takreem Coordinator CSC said that China and Pakistan have a friendly relationship. Both countries supported each other through thick and thin.

She said that CSC is thankful to Federal and Provincial Governments, HEC, Vice Chancellor, UoP, and Chinese Embassy Islamabad for its wholehearted support to the CSC.

Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani, Secretary General PCFA KP, Pakistan in his speech said that Sino-Pakistan Relations have strengthened over time. Traditionally the relations with China are very old. Peshawar-Urumqi and Abbottabad-Kashgar are sister cities since 1985 and 2007 respectively.

The relations between Pakistan and China today are at a high peak and we expect that both the countries will continue supporting each other and will work for the progress of the people. The vital role of CPC in promoting and strengthening through Political interaction all level also give new heights.

Madam Bao Zhang Political Councilor China Embassy, Islamabad thanked the organizers for arranging a seminar to celebrate the occasion in a befitting manner. She appreciated the efforts of the former Director CSC Prof Dr Zahid Anwar who has facilitated the establishment of the relationship between the two countries through the CCS UoP.

She also extended her best wishes to the new coordinator China Study Center, UoP Prof Dr Kausar Takreem, and ensured her full support. She said the world is undergoing some dramatic changes the collective rise of China, Pakistan, and other developing countries has had a profound impact on the international landscape.

Madam Bao Zhog mentioned that during recent visit of Chinese Foreign Minister and State Counsellor Qin Gang, the visiting Chinese Foreign Minister China advocates that all countries should stick to independence and follow the development paths suited to their national conditions and calls for mutual respect equality and win-win cooperation among countries.

The Chinese Foreign Minister during recent visit stressed that relay baton of China-Pakistan friendship has been passed to younger generation.

She said that the cooperation will continue with the CSC and PCFA in promoting government-to-government cooperation, business-to-business cooperation, and people to people contact.

