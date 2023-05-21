AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
PFA unearths ‘fake beverage unit’

Recorder Report Published 21 May, 2023 04:00am
LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed a fake beverage manufacturing unit producing carbonated drinks of different popular brands in the provincial metropolis.

The authority also lodged a first information report against the factory owner after discarding 9,655 litres of spurious drinks and 2,340 empty bottles besides confiscating machinery during a raid in Razaq Colony Tajpura.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said the operation was conducted against the enemy of public health and caught the adulteration mafia red-handed. He said fake carbonated drinks were being prepared with hazardous chemicals, loose non-food grade colours, artificial sweeteners, unclean tap water and other harmful ingredients.

He said that non-food grade plastic bottles and fake labelling were also being used for packing purposes. The raiding team also witnessed an abundance of flies, dirty floor and worst condition of hygiene during the raid, he added.

Anwar further said that fake beverages were to be supplied to the different local shops, hotels and marriage halls; however, the raiding team ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action. He said that the use of spurious drinks causes health problems for consumers’ especially senior citizens and children.

