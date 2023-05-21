AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
Modest business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 21 May, 2023 04:00am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,500 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. 400 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund (condition) and 800 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 375 per kg.

