Jay Prakash, too, quits PTI

KARACHI: As Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is in hot water after May 9 incidents of violence in which violent mobs vandalized army installations and also damaged other important buildings, more and more party’s present and past legislators as well as other leaders are quitting the party.

The latest is Jay Prakash, who while strongly condemning May 9 incidents at a press conference held in Karachi on Friday, announced he was parting ways with the party. With tears in his eyes, Prakash dispelled the impression that he took the decision under any kind of pressure.