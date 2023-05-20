S&P Global inks MoU with Teamup Pakistan

KARACHI: S&P Global has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Teamup Pakistan. The initiative aims to establish a sustainable and mutually beneficial collaboration to provide employment to the youth and help facilitate, train and upskill young and upcoming entrepreneurs in Pakistan.

Mujeeb Zahur, Managing Director at S&P Global said: “Partnership is a core pillar of our values and this MoU is a great example of working collaboratively with communities we operate in. We are certain this partnership will lead to many joint initiatives that produce new synergies, add strategic insights for upskilling talent, and will ultimately foster economic growth and development in Pakistan. This is aligned with our people-first strategy and vision to power markets around the world.”

Under the agreement, S&P Global Pakistan will facilitate and upskill entrepreneurs and students who are part of the Career Launch Pad program of Team Up. Team Up is located in the National Incubation Centre. This Centre is powered by Jazz and Teamup under the umbrella of the Ministry of IT and Telecom nurturing and growing talent across Pakistan.

Zouhair Khaliq, Co-Founder of Teamup said: “I am thrilled to announce our collaboration with S&P Global as it is a powerful combination that will unlock the potential of entrepreneurship and innovation. With their shared vision and expertise, we will pave the way for a brighter future of economic growth and development. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs and provide them with the resources and support they need to succeed.”

Parvez Abbasi, Project Director of the National Incubation Centre, also expressed excitement over the partnership, saying, “We are thrilled to witness this partnership between Teamup and S&P Pakistan. This collaboration will not only provide our students with access to valuable resources and opportunities, but also help us further our mission of promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in our community. We believe that by working together, we can make a positive impact on the future of our economy and create lasting value for all stakeholders involved.”

