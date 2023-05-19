AVN 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
Pakistan

‘Caretaker govt cannot give complete budget’: minister

LAHORE: Caretaker minister for local government Ibrahim Hassan Murad has that the government was preparing such...
May 19, 2023
LAHORE: Caretaker minister for local government Ibrahim Hassan Murad has said that the government was preparing such budget documents which could be approved from the next Punjab Assembly.

“Caretaker government cannot give complete budget. We are carrying out such paperwork which the next government can get approved from the House,” he said while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Pakistan Chemical Forum at Expo Centre on Thursday.

Pakistan Chemistry Council and B2B Media (Pvt) Limited has arranged the three day event which will conclude on Saturday.

The show is serving as the biggest trade platform to showcase chemicals, raw materials, plants & machinery, analytical equipment and finished products. It aims at providing a platform for industry-academia linkage and also serves as a milestone step for enhancing the exports of Pakistan in general, and image building of the country at the international level in particular.

Punjab assembly budget Punjab budget Pakistan Chemical Forum caretaker government Ibrahim Hassan Murad Pakistan Chemistry Council

