Malik Amin Aslam parts ways with PTI, says party has embarked on 'destructive path'

Malik Amin Aslam, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), announced on Thursday that he would be quitting the party over violent protests that targeted military installations across the country on May 9, Aaj News reported.

In a press conference, he explained that PTI had embarked on a "destructive path."

“The events that unfolded on May 9 were deeply unsettling for individuals like me,” he stressed, adding that “I don’t think this pattern would have occurred in every city without planning”.

He clarified that his decision to leave the party was not influenced by any “external pressure”.

Earlier in the day, PTI leaders from South Punjab condemned the May 9 violent attacks especially those on army installations.

Around 10 people, including Muhammad Ashraf Khan Rind, Muhammad Aown Hameed, Sardar Qaisar Abbas Khan Magsi, Abdul Haye Dasti, Malik Mujtaba Maitla, Niaz Hussain Khan, Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi, Sardar Qaisar Abbas Khan Magsi, Muhammad Sajjad and Zaheeruddin Khan, spoke to the media at the Multan Press Club

These developments come a day after PTI's Amir Mehmood Kiyani announced to part ways with the party after the attacks of May 9 on the security forces installations.

Previously, PTI MNA from Karachi, Mohamood Moulvi announced to quit the party over May 9 vandalism against military installations.

Mahmood, who was PTI’s MNA from Karachi’s NA-25, also announced his resignation from the seat.

Following Imran’s arrest, protests erupted throughout Pakistan that transformed into violence. Nearly 2,000 people were arrested and at least eight were killed.